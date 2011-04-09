Here's Your Guide To The American TV Reporters Covering The Royal Wedding

What you won’t see on the day Prince William marries Kate Middleton is the enormous swarm of cameramen and correspondents shoulder-to-shoulder across London.
But you need to know who’s in that line — how else can you strategize your channel-flipping wedding viewing?
Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters will make polite conversation on one end of the dial, while at the other, virtually everyone from “Today” except Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb will giggle and swat each other.
(We kind of hope Lee and Kotb trash the others’ dressing rooms as revenge.)
CBS: Backing her up will be (clockwise from top left) Ben Tracy, Michelle Miller, Troy Roberts and Elizabeth Palmer.
Fox: Joan Lunden, who also covered Charles and Diana's nuptials, will be a special correspondent. (No news yet on who else might be going. Joe Buck, perhaps?)
And now check out the 10 top-grossing stoner flicks -- we hear they're among the Queen's favourite films.
