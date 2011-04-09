Here's Your Guide To The American TV Reporters Covering The Royal Wedding

What you won’t see on the day Prince William marries Kate Middleton is the enormous swarm of cameramen and correspondents shoulder-to-shoulder across London.



But you need to know who’s in that line — how else can you strategize your channel-flipping wedding viewing?

Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters will make polite conversation on one end of the dial, while at the other, virtually everyone from “Today” except Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb will giggle and swat each other.

(We kind of hope Lee and Kotb trash the others’ dressing rooms as revenge.)

