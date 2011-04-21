These Charities Are About To Get A Windfall -- They're On The Royal Wedding Registry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have registered — but you won’t find any spoons or mugs or pizza stones (who really uses those, anyway?) on the list.



Instead, they’re asking for charitable donations to their favourite philanthropic organisations.

And since the “registry” is open to everyone — not just the 600 or so wedding invitees — it seems these charities are about to get their biggest break of the year, or maybe ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.