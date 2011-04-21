These Charities Are About To Get A Windfall -- They're On The Royal Wedding Registry

Megan Angelo
william kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton have registered — but you won’t find any spoons or mugs or pizza stones (who really uses those, anyway?) on the list.

Instead, they’re asking for charitable donations to their favourite philanthropic organisations.

And since the “registry” is open to everyone — not just the 600 or so wedding invitees — it seems these charities are about to get their biggest break of the year, or maybe ever.

Youth Access is a network of organisations providing mental health services to children and teens.

The Community Foundation for Wales strategizes giving in the area Middleton and William lived in after college.

The Berkshire Community Foundation supports the elderly and those with disabilities in Reading -- Middleton's place of birth.

The Scottish Community Foundation helps small community initiatives in the country where Middleton and William met.

Donations to the Zoological Society Of London will fund protection for the black rhino, one-horned rhino, Sumatran tiger, Indian tiger, Amur tiger, African forest elephant, and Asian elephant.

Earthwatch Europe is a 40-year-old environmental institution that just developed a penguin tracking system that will reduce the need for banding.

Ocean Youth Trust UK provides sailing opportunities for youth -- William is an avid fan of the sport.

Similar to the U.S. Boys and Girls Club, Greenhouse provides activities for London youth.

Oily Cart is a theatre company comprised completely of children with disabilities.

Dance United schools disadvantaged youth in modern dance.

PeacePlayers International Northern Ireland uses sports to bring Protestant and Catholic children together.

Cruse Bereavement provides grief counseling to families of fallen soldiers (Prince William is a military serviceman).

Combat Stress UK provides veterans with mental health services and PTSD treatment.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and the New Zealand Christchurch Earthquake Appeal will all be allocated funds.

The Army Widows' Association is a support group for military widows and mothers.

Funds will be allocated to Royal Air Force, Household Cavalry and Irish Guard members who have fallen on tough times.

Keyfund is a youth mentoring institution for

Much like the U.S. org Outward Bound, Venture Trust builds youth confidence through wilderness activities.

IntoUniversity is a nonprofit network of inner-city learning centres.

Beatbullying combats school-age bullying through mentor and awareness programs.

