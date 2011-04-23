WATCH: Contessa Brewer Bums Everybody Out By Bringing Up Terrorism At The Royal Wedding

MSNBC’s Michelle Kosinski, who’s in London, was in the midst of discussing the most dire royal-wedding issue of the day.



“With all this gorgeous weather, it’s caused these flowers to bloom early,” Kosinski said. “So now there is the risk of droopy blooms on the day of the wedding.”

Contessa Brewer cut in to ask: “It did occur to me… that the potential for criminal slash terrorist activity must be a concern.”

Kosinski quickly put on her serious face and talked about security efforts.

Our favourite part is when she talks about “potential sources of trouble” as footage of choir boys filing into a church rolled.

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.