How Kate Middleton Will Demolish Your Workplace On April 29

In the past few weeks, every channel on the dial has outlined its plans for royal wedding coverage.



Yesterday, the other glass slipper dropped when the Internet responded.

YouTube announced that it will stream the day’s events on a designated channel.

This is the kind of news that horrifies Andrew Rubin, CEO of network optimization provider Cymtec.

“A billion people may watch this worldwide,” Rubin, on the phone from London, told The Wire.

“And the sheer volume of people watching this at work, streaming it live at their desk, is going to be staggering.”

What it all adds up to, Rubin said, is a potential ” nightmare for companies that rely on the Internet.”

In other words: companies.

But Rubin, who’s suffered with Cymtec clients through system crashes prompted by March Madness and the inauguration of President Obama (“an event that literally shut down the city of Chicago’s network,” he said), has some advice for office managers everywhere.

“Take the sneakiness aspect away, so that people don’t feel compelled to watch it secretly at their desks with three browsers running,” Rubin said. “Set up a centralized location and stream the wedding to one screen. Give people a free pass to watch it. If you do nothing and allow a free-for-all, your network is going to get clobbered.”

So how will Cymtec employees be watching Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot?

“Though TV is irrelevant in many workplaces today, we’ve still got one,” Rubin said. “And you bet we’re going to use it.”

The country he’s least worried about when it comes to this stuff, by the way, is England.

“They’ve got the day off, so they’ll be watching at home on TV or drinking in pubs,” said Rubin.

Besides, the feeling he gets as he wanders the city is that “there’s kind of a lack of wedding excitement. I thought I’d get off the plane and see banners everywhere, that it’d be talked about in all my meetings, but they don’t seem as excited as the American media does.”

