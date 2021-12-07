What 10 political figures have worn to royal weddings

- Nancy Reagan attended Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding in 1981 in a pink silk outfit.
- President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, attended a Moroccan royal wedding in 2002.
- David Cameron wore a three-piece suit to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials.
First lady Nancy Reagan attended Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s royal wedding rehearsal in a black and white floral ensemble in 1981.
Both Ronald and Nancy Reagan were invited to the wedding, but only the first lady attended.
For the actual wedding, she wore a pale pink silk outfit with a matching hat.
Reagan later described the wedding as “like a fairyland,” according to United Press International.
In 1986, she wore turquoise as a guest at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding.
She accessorized the outfit with white gloves and neutral heels.
President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, attended King Mohammed VI and Salma Bennani of Morocco’s wedding in 2002.
Clinton wore a navy suit with a blue tie, and Chelsea accessorized a black dress with a yellow necklace and red shawl.
President Pal Schmitt and first lady Katalin Makray Schmitt of Hungary coordinated perfectly at the 2011 wedding of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
Makray Schmitt’s pink and taupe outfit with a grey hat matched her husband’s taupe tie and grey suit.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha, attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.
David Cameron wore a three-piece suit with a tailcoat, and Samantha chose a turquoise ruched dress by Burberry. She paired the designer dress with shoes from affordable brand Aldo.
The Daily Mail noted at the time that, while her look garnered praise from fashion critics, she broke tradition by not wearing a hat. Instead, she wore a jewelled hair clip by Erdem.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and his wife, Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, were also in attendance.
Gonzalez Durantez’s coral fascinator popped against her grey polka-dot outfit. Clegg wore a matching grey tie.
Prince William greeted Prime Minister Julia Gillard of Australia at his wedding.
Gillard wore a cream jacket with a navy skirt and fascinator.
At the wedding, then-leader of the Labour Party Ed Miliband and his wife, Justine Thornton, matched in cool tones.
Thornton wore a navy dress and fascinator with a violet jacket, pairing well with Miliband’s various shades of charcoal.
Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt dressed in white tie formalwear for Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill’s 2013 nuptials.
The wedding was held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven and his wife, Ulla, were guests at Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden’s wedding in 2015.
Stefan wore white tie, while Ulla chose a pink top and pleated skirt.
Former British prime minister Sir John Major and his wife, Dame Norma Major, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.
Most heads of state weren’t invited to Harry and Markle’s wedding.
“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar. “Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”