What 10 political figures have worn to royal weddings

First lady Nancy Reagan attended Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s royal wedding rehearsal in a black and white floral ensemble in 1981. Nancy Reagan at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding rehearsal in 1981. Bryn Colton/Getty Images Both Ronald and Nancy Reagan were invited to the wedding, but only the first lady attended.

For the actual wedding, she wore a pale pink silk outfit with a matching hat. Nancy Reagan attends the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral. PA Images via Getty Images Reagan later described the wedding as “like a fairyland,” according to United Press International

In 1986, she wore turquoise as a guest at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding. Nancy Reagan arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images She accessorized the outfit with white gloves and neutral heels.

President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, attended King Mohammed VI and Salma Bennani of Morocco’s wedding in 2002. President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, attend King Mohammed VI and Salma Bennani’s wedding. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Clinton wore a navy suit with a blue tie, and Chelsea accessorized a black dress with a yellow necklace and red shawl.

President Pal Schmitt and first lady Katalin Makray Schmitt of Hungary coordinated perfectly at the 2011 wedding of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Pal Schmitt and Katalin Makray Schmitt attend the royal wedding of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco in 2011. Sean Gallup/Getty Images Makray Schmitt’s pink and taupe outfit with a grey hat matched her husband’s taupe tie and grey suit.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha, attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. British Prime Minister David Cameron and wife Samantha Cameron depart 10 Downing Street for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. Jorge Herrera/WireImage/Getty Images David Cameron wore a three-piece suit with a tailcoat, and Samantha chose a turquoise ruched dress by Burberry. She paired the designer dress with shoes from affordable brand Aldo The Daily Mail noted at the time that, while her look garnered praise from fashion critics, she broke tradition by not wearing a hat. Instead, she wore a jewelled hair clip by Erdem.

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and his wife, Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, were also in attendance. Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and his wife, Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, arrive at Westminster Abbey for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images Gonzalez Durantez’s coral fascinator popped against her grey polka-dot outfit. Clegg wore a matching grey tie.

Prince William greeted Prime Minister Julia Gillard of Australia at his wedding. Prince William meets Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Gillard wore a cream jacket with a navy skirt and fascinator.

At the wedding, then-leader of the Labour Party Ed Miliband and his wife, Justine Thornton, matched in cool tones. Leader of the Labour Party Ed Miliband and Justine Thornton at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Thornton wore a navy dress and fascinator with a violet jacket, pairing well with Miliband’s various shades of charcoal.

Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt dressed in white tie formalwear for Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill’s 2013 nuptials. Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt attends the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill. Torsten Laursen/Getty Images The wedding was held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven and his wife, Ulla, were guests at Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden’s wedding in 2015. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven and his wife, Ulla, at Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist’s wedding. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images Stefan wore white tie, while Ulla chose a pink top and pleated skirt.