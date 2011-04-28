WATCH: Behold The Trailer For England's "Jersey Shore" -- "Geordie Shore"

They don’t seem to have fistpumping down pat yet, but the kids of “Geordie Shore” aren’t going to be boring.



For the UK version of “Jersey Shore,” MTV is keeping the exact same credit format (genius? or just lazy?) as the one on their stateside goldmine.

These Brits know what the camera wants from them: “I would never kiss anyone without a six pack,” says one girl.

Another shouts: “I could talk the fat legs off a donkey!”

Are we repeating something obscene there? We have no idea!

Video below.

