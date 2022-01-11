The most daring wedding dresses royals have worn

- Some royal family members have worn daring wedding dresses with standout details.
- The Queen Mother’s trendy 1920s wedding gown broke from royal tradition.
- Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress featured a low back that showed her scar from scoliosis surgery.
The Queen Mother’s trendy 1920s wedding dress broke from royal wedding tradition with a drop waist and two trains.
The dress was created by royal dressmaker Madame Handley Seymour for the 1923 wedding. One of its trains fell from the shoulder, while the other fell from the hip.
Rita Hayworth chose a non-traditional blue wedding dress for her 1949 wedding to Prince Aly Khan of Pakistan.
The tea-length Christian Dior dress featured a V-neck and full skirt. Hayworth paired it with a matching Dior hat.
Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding dress famously included a dramatic 25-foot (7.62m) train.
The dress was designed by husband and wife duo Elizabeth and David Emanuel.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Phillips married rugby player Mike Tindall in a gown with sheer cap sleeves — a daring look for royals — in 2011.
Royal couturier Stewart Parvin designed Tindall’s ivory silk and duchess satin dress. Most royal wedding gowns feature longer sleeves, so Tindall’s shorter, sheer pieces of tulle stood out among other royal brides.
Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding dress made a statement with a low back that showed her scar from surgery to correct scoliosis.
Designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, the gown featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders and a long, flowing train.
Eugenie told ITV’s “This Morning” before her wedding that she intentionally chose a dress with a low back to “change the way beauty is” and “honor the people” who cared for her after her surgery.
Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a blush Luisa Beccaria gown instead of the traditional white for her wedding to Thomas Kingston in 2019.
“The color of the dress, which is a shade of blush, is obtained from different layers of tulle and organza that make the body of the gown,” Beccaria told Town and Country.
Princess Nina of Greece wore a couture wedding gown with a V-neck, a bow at the front, and a train reminiscent of a cape in 2020.
The white silk moire taffeta dress was customized for Nina from Chanel’s 2021 Autumn Winter Couture Collection. The deep V-neck, large bow, and billowing cape put a high-fashion spin on her royal wedding.