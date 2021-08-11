6 royals who wore multiple dresses on their wedding day

- Royals often wear one dress for their wedding ceremony and another for the reception.
- Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen for her ceremony, then a different Alexander McQueen gown for her reception.
- Meghan Markle switched from a Givenchy dress to a Stella McCartney halter gown.
Two billion people tuned in to watch Kate Middleton marry Prince William in her now-famous Alexander McQueen dress in 2011.
Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton created Middleton’s dress for her wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The gown featured handmade lace appliqué by the Royal School of Needlework and a nearly 9-foot (2.74m)-long train.
The floral embroidery on the sleeves paid homage to the UK. The roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks represented the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
For the reception at Buckingham Palace, Middleton changed into another Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton.
Middleton accessorized her ivory satin reception dress with a diamond belt and a white shrug.
Princess Charlene wore a simple Giorgio Armani Privé gown with subtle embroidery for her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011.
The gown, sewn from cream silk duchesse satin, featured mother-of-pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
For the reception, she wore another Armani dress made of silk chiffon.
“The wedding dress is pretty heavy so I wanted to change into something light, soft and easy to move in for the evening,” the princess told Vogue in 2011.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden married Christopher O’Neill in 2013 wearing a Valentino gown.
Princess Madeleine’s gown, made of silk organdies and ivory Chantilly lace, also included a 13-foot (3.96m) train.
Princess Madeleine’s reception dress, one of her mother’s ball gowns, was her “something borrowed.”
The bride’s mother, Queen Silvia of Sweden, wore the dress to the Nobel Prize Ceremony in 2001. Princess Madeleine added a white ribbon to the waist for her wedding look.
Princess Sofia of Sweden married Prince Carl Philip in a dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt in 2015.
The silk organza and crepe dress featured handmade lace in three shades of white, according to The Knot.
Sjöstedt also designed her reception dress.
The one-shoulder gown featured more delicate lace.
Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller when she wed Prince Harry in 2018.
The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with Waight Keller on the design of the silk organza dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, Kensington Palace announced at the time.
Markle changed into a Stella McCartney halter gown for the reception at Frogmore House.
Markle paired the silk crepe gown with Aquazzura shoes with the soles painted baby blue.
Princess Eugenie helped designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos develop her wedding dress “layer by layer” for her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, according to a palace statement.
The designers took meaningful symbols chosen by the bride — thistle for Scotland, shamrocks for Ireland, York rose and ivy representing her and Brooksbank’s home at Ivy Cottage — and wove them into a custom fabric made of silk, cotton and viscose. Eugenie also requested an open back to show the scar from her surgery to correct scoliosis.
Eugenie’s reception dress, a blush silk gown designed by Zac Posen, also featured a low back to show off her scar.
The gown featured long sleeves and a pleated skirt.