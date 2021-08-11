6 royals who wore multiple dresses on their wedding day

The floral embroidery on the sleeves paid homage to the UK . The roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks represented the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Two billion people tuned in to watch Kate Middleton marry Prince William in her now-famous Alexander McQueen dress in 2011.

For the reception at Buckingham Palace, Middleton changed into another Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton.

Kate Middleton changed into a second dress for her wedding reception. WPA Pool

Middleton accessorized her ivory satin reception dress with a diamond belt and a white shrug.