17 royals who wore similar wedding dresses

In 2011, Kate Middleton married Prince William in an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton that had lace sleeves and a V-neckline. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. CARL DE SOUZA / Getty Burton created Middleton’s dress for her wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The gown featured handmade lace appliqué by the Royal School of Needlework and a nearly 9-foot (2.74m)-long train. The floral embroidery on the sleeves paid homage to the UK. The roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks represented the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Princess Sofia of Sweden’s 2015 wedding dress by Ida Sjöstedt also featured lace sleeves and a similar neckline. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden on their wedding day. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images The silk organza and crepe dress featured handmade lace in three shades of white, according to The Knot

Infanta Cristina of Spain wore a custom Lorenzo Caprile gown in 1997 for her wedding to Inaki Urdangarin. Spain’s Infanta Cristina with her father on her wedding day in 1997. Reuters Cristina wore a silk gown with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Meghan Markle’s Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller resembled the look when she wed Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress on her wedding day. Jane Barlow/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with Waight Keller on the design of the silk organza dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, Kensington Palace announced at the time.

Princess Anne’s cowl-necked wedding dress from 1973 was designed by Maureen Baker of Susan Small. Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips on their wedding day. AP The gown featured a high neck, trumpet sleeves, and a 7-foot-long train , according to Vogue.

In 2002, Princess Maxima of the Netherlands married Prince Willem-Alexander in a Valentino dress. Princess Maxima and Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on their wedding day. Michael Kooren/Pool/Reuters Maxima’s dress, made of ivory mikado silk , featured three-quarter-length sleeves and lace panels on the sides of the skirt, according to Hello! magazine. Its neckline was similar to the one on Princess Anne’s dress.

Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a dress with a folded neckline designed by Pär Engsheden when she married Prince Daniel in 2010. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden on their wedding day. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The duchess satin gown also featured a 16-foot train

Princess Charlene wore a similar Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a folded, off-the-shoulder neckline for her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. Princess Charlene of Monaco on her wedding day. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The gown, sewn from cream silk duchesse satin, featured mother-of-pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments, according to Harper’s Bazaar

Princess Claire of Luxembourg wore a wedding-gown design by Elie Saab in 2013 when she wed Prince Felix. Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg on their wedding day. Handout/Getty Images The sleeves and neckline of Princess Claire’s wedding dress were embellished with floral designs made from Chantilly lace.

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in 2019 in a similar dress designed by Luisa Beccaria. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on their wedding day. Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images Lady Gabriella Windsor is the Queen’s first cousin once removed. She wore a dress with a sheer lace neckline and sleeves embroidered with flowers.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s dress from her 1999 wedding to King Philippe included a high-standing collar. Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium on their wedding day. HRM/Reuters Queen Mathilde wore a long-sleeved coat dress with buttons down the front.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s collared wedding gown from 2002 bore a resemblance to Queen Mathilde’s. Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn on their wedding day. Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Princess Martha Louise married Ari Behn in a coat dress by Norwegian designer Wenche Lyche , according to Vogue.

Queen Letizia of Spain chose a Manuel Pertegaz wedding dress for her 2004 marriage to King Felipe that also featured a statement collar. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain on their wedding day. Odd Andersen/Pool/File The collar was embroidered with fleur de lys and wheat, symbols from a Spanish royal crest , according to Hello! magazine.

In 1995, Princess Marie Chantal of Greece’s wedding dress featured textured embellishments and appliques. Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece on their wedding day. Simon Kreitem/Reuters The Valentino dress consisted of a lace bodice and ivory silk skirt , Hello! magazine reported.

Princess Nathalie of Denmark’s gown had textured appliques in a similar fashion. The dress was created by Danish designer Henrik Hviid for her 2011 wedding. Princess Nathalie and Alexander Johannsmann on their wedding day. Ina Fassbender/Reuters The ivory satin and silk organza gown was decorated with a bodice made of appliques, with matching embellishments down the front.

Rita Hayworth’s Christian Dior dress for her 1949 wedding to Prince Aly Khan of Pakistan was periwinkle blue with a V-neck and full skirt. Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan on their wedding day. AP Hayworth paired her tea-length dress with a matching Dior hat.