CNN Is Sending 400 Reporters To Cover The Royal Wedding...They Currently Have 40 In Japan*

Photo: AP Images

From today’s Wall St. Journal piece on the ‘ultimate reality show’ that is next month’s Royal Wedding. [Updated below]CNN alone will have a team of roughly 400 reporters, cameramen and crew assigned to the wedding. The network has 50 people on the ground working on the breaking news in Japan, plus others scattered in Bahrain, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. 10 cameras will be stationed around Buckingham Palace to capture the day’s money shot—the royal family assembling on the balcony as Prince William and his bride share a kiss.



Update: CNN says the WSJ got it wrong and they are only sending 50 journos to the Royal Wedding.

Granted, it’s a great deal easier to cover a Royal Wedding than it is to cover an ever-evolving nuclear catastrophe or an ever-evolving Libya crisis, or Egypt. And, one presumes, more profitable. Though Japan is not exactly bad for CNN’s business these days.

[h/t Katie Rosman]

