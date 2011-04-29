The 14 Craziest Bets You Can Place On The Royal Wedding

You can bet on pretty much anything these days and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day is no exception.



Most online betting sites are accepting wagers on Friday’s Royal Wedding. You can bet on everything from the colour of the dress to who will get falling drown drunk.

Check out the best prop bets >

This is big business too. RJ Bell of sports betting website Pregame.com estimated that in England alone more than one million pounds (about 1.67 million US dollars) will be wagered on the wedding.

We’ve compiled a list of the most intriguing prop bets available on internet gambling sites Bodog and Bookmaker, with both fractional and moneyline odds.

For those unfamiliar with fixed-odds betting, check out Wikipedia for a quick primer >



