The 14 Craziest Bets You Can Place On The Royal Wedding

You can bet on pretty much anything these days and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day is no exception.
Most online betting sites are accepting wagers on Friday’s Royal Wedding. You can bet on everything from the colour of the dress to who will get falling drown drunk.
Check out the best prop bets >
This is big business too. RJ Bell of sports betting website Pregame.com estimated that in England alone more than one million pounds (about 1.67 million US dollars) will be wagered on the wedding.
We’ve compiled a list of the most intriguing prop bets available on internet gambling sites Bodog and Bookmaker, with both fractional and moneyline odds.
For those unfamiliar with fixed-odds betting, check out Wikipedia for a quick primer >
Ivory
-120
White +135 Pearl +300 Champagne +350 Cream +600 Vanilla +1,600 Almond +1,650 Grey +1,650 Gold +1,650 Lilac +1,650 Silver +1,650 Powder Blue +2,000 Ecru +2,000 Egg Shell +2,000 Lemon +2,500 Fawn +2,500 Beige +3,000 Pink +3,000 Nude +3,000 Brown +4,000 Black +4,000 Yellow +4,000 Green +4,000 Red +4,000Source: Bookmaker.com
Yellow 3/2 Blue 3/1 Pink 6/1 Purple 6/1 Apricot 13/2 Cream/Beige 7/1 Green 10/1 White 11/1 Brown 20/1 Orange 20/1 Red 20/1 Black 25/1 Grey 25/1Source: Bodog.com
Over 1.75 billion -120 Under 1.75 billion -120Source: Bodog.com
Must be according to BBC
Yes +5,000
Source: Bodog.com
Tears must be visible
Kate's Mother
3/2 Kate's Sister
5/2 Kate's Father
10/1 The Queen 12/1 Prince Charles 25/1 Prince Harry 25/1 Prince Philip 25/1Source: Bodog.com
Yes +2,000
Source: Bodog.com
Yes +2,500
And will Prince Harry forget the wedding rings?
Yes +10,000
Source: Bodog.com
Duke & Duchess of Cambridge -290 Duke & Duchess of Sussex +400 Duke & Duchess of Windsor +600 Duke & Duchess of Connaught +450 Prince & Princess William +800 Duke & Duchess of Kendal +1,500
0-3 seconds -150 3.01-6 seconds +130 6.01-10 seconds +550 10.01 secs - 1 min +2,500 Over 1 min +25,000Source: Bodog.com
Africa +350 Canada +350 Turks & Caicos +375 British Virgin Isl. +440 Scotland +440 Wales +440 Anguilla +550 Go on a cruise +700 None of the above -110 More than 1 +180Source: Bookmaker.com
The photo must be published in British newspapers
White 2/1 Black 5/2 Blue 5/1 Cream 6/1 Green 8/1 Red 8/1 Yellow 12/1 Other 2/1Source: Bodog.com
1 Year +400 1 (+1 day) - 2 Years +380 2 (+1 day) - 3 Years +300 3 (+1 day) - 4 Years +220 4 (+1 day) - 5 Years +200 More than 5+100
Source: Bookmaker.com
Yes +50,000
Source: Bodog.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.