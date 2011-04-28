WATCH: These Pesky, Fatal Tornadoes Are Putting A Kink In The Morning Shows' Royal Wedding Coverage

It’s the day before the royal wedding, and the network morning shows are running through their inane nuptials-themed segments with glee.



But something’s putting a damper on the coverage: the deadly twisters that have killed 178 people in the southern part of the country.

Not only are the networks caught with all their lead reporters and anchors in London, but they’re also enduring painfully awkward segues along the lines of: “and that’s how you pick a hat for a royal occasion. Next, we check in on the widespread destruction across parts of Alabama.”

We’re actually not exaggerating at all about the segment theme there.

Between “Good Morning America” and “Today,” we’ve seen correspondents get a blowout at Kate Middleton‘s favourite salon and tour nightclubs frequented by Prince William and Prince Harry.

We’ve also seen a handy roadmap casting members of the royal and Middleton family as characters in Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

Meanwhile, NBC is relying on Jim Cantore from its property The Weather Channel to fill in news about the tornadoes — when there’s time.

But Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” is undoubtedly bearing the brunt of the difficult transitions.

Video below.

