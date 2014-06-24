13 Photos Of The Stylish Rio Hotel Where England's Team Is Staying During The World Cup

When they’re not on the field, the members of England’s football (soccer) team will be living in paradise at the Royal Tulip Rio de Janeiro, a stylish hotel in Rio’sSão Conrado beach.

The hotel offers beautiful views of both the ocean and the mountains, which England’s football team will be able to admire from their private balconies, as each of the hotel’s 418 apartments features a private balcony.

The Royal Tulip also has two tennis courts, a gym, and a sauna.

The Daily Mail reports that the Royal Tulip will have increased security during England’s stay. However, the team is only taking up two floors of the hotel, and other guests are allowed to mingle with the players.

