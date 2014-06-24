13 Photos Of The Stylish Rio Hotel Where England's Team Is Staying During The World Cup

Jill Comoletti
Royal tulip poolGetty Images

When they’re not on the field, the members of England’s football (soccer) team will be living in paradise at the Royal Tulip Rio de Janeiro, a stylish hotel in Rio’sSão Conrado beach.

The hotel offers beautiful views of both the ocean and the mountains, which England’s football team will be able to admire from their private balconies, as each of the hotel’s 418 apartments features a private balcony.

The Royal Tulip also has two tennis courts, a gym, and a sauna.

The Daily Mail reports that the Royal Tulip will have increased security during England’s stay. However, the team is only taking up two floors of the hotel, and other guests are allowed to mingle with the players.

The Royal Tulip has 17 floors and 418 apartments.

There are incredible views of the mountains and ocean.

Each of the apartments is spacious and bright, with plenty of seating to accommodate visitors.

The decor is plain but the ocean views make each room special.

This hotel bar looks like the perfect place to unwind after a busy day.

There are two restaurants located on the property.

One of the restaurants is Aquarela Burger Bar, which serves a 300g (10-oz) Mega Burger.

You can easily pass your days on the sandy beach.

Or catch some rays by the hotel's infinity pool.

The Royal Tulip has meeting facilities that can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

Guests can enjoy the warm weather on the shady patio.

Or grab a book and lounge in one of these hanging chairs.

The English will have no trouble staying fit thanks to the hotel's gym.

