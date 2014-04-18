Royal Spotting At The Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday. Photo: Getty

Sydney has put on a cracker of a day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Royal Easter Show.

Kate and Will have been spotted waving to the public, admiring the awarded livestock and enjoying the agriculture events at the Show.

Their Royal Highnesses fly to Brisbane tomorrow for the day but will be back in Sydney for Easter Sunday.

Here are some of the happy snaps of the perfect pair posted on Instagram and Twitter by royalty spotters at the Show.

Duchess of Cambridge arriving at Sydney's Easter show #royaltouraus pic.twitter.com/dNDzUGlAus — 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) April 18, 2014

Catherine in cream lace Zimmerman and the ubiquitous wedge #royaltouraus Easter Show pic.twitter.com/d9SlFWJf35 — Daisy Dumas (@daisydumas) April 18, 2014

William and Kate meet Fred The Ram at the #RoyalEasterShow. A little taste of the Aussie outback for the #Royals. pic.twitter.com/gUTlgCvUdp — Airlie Walsh (@AirlieWalsh) April 18, 2014

Now read: Here’s Where To See Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Over Easter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.