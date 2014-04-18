Royal Spotting At The Sydney Royal Easter Show

Sarah Kimmorley
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday. Photo: Getty

Sydney has put on a cracker of a day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Royal Easter Show.

Kate and Will have been spotted waving to the public, admiring the awarded livestock and enjoying the agriculture events at the Show.

Their Royal Highnesses fly to Brisbane tomorrow for the day but will be back in Sydney for Easter Sunday.

Here are some of the happy snaps of the perfect pair posted on Instagram and Twitter by royalty spotters at the Show.

