8 royal luxuries Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't have access to after 'Megxit'

Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images Meghan and Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

1. They have to pay back taxpayers for the $US3 million refurbishment of their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.

zz/KGC-09/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the couple as an official royal residence by Her Majesty The Queen in 2019.

Before moving in, the property – which was previously five smaller residential units used by staff – was refurbished, costing the British taxpayer $US3 million.

The refurbishment included the installation of new fireplaces, building stairs, and installing a “floating” wooden door, according to CNN.

Although the couple are currently spending time in Canada, Frogmore Cottage will remain their UK base, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In the same statement, the palace said the couple will pay back the British taxpayers for the refurbishment.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home,” a spokesperson said.

2. Similarly, the Queen will no longer pay for their staff.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Prince Harry with the Queen.

Harry and Markle’s staff were removed from Frogmore Cottage shortly after “Megxit” was announced in January.

At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – have been moved from the couple’s Windsor home to somewhere else in the royal household, royal correspondent Rebecca English initially reported.

A source close to the palace told Insider that “no members of staff have been let go.” They did, however, confirm that it is routine for members of staff to be relocated within the royal household.

3. Canada won’t provide the couple with security after “Megxit,” in keeping with “their change in status” from senior royals to regular citizens.

Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa.

Canada has been paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security since they arrived on Vancouver Island in November, a government official recently told CBC News.

The country plans to stop paying for them, however, once they resign from royal duties in April.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” a government representative said in a statement.

4. Meghan likely won’t get to borrow the Queen’s jewels like Kate Middleton does.

Victoria Jones/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton regularly borrows items from the Queen’s personal jewellery collection, such as the Lover’s Knot tiara (pictured) for official royal events.

Most recently, she wore a pair of Her Majesty’s diamond earrings during a trip to the theatre with Prince William.

According to the Express, Markle hasn’t been given the same luxury.

It’s likely she never will, given her lack of proximity to the Queen since relocating to Canada, and her lack of need for such pieces since she won’t be attending royal events.

5. For a similar reason, she will also likely never wear a tiara again.

Getty Images Meghan Markle on her wedding day, wearing the tiara she chose with help from Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle has only ever worn a tiara once, on her wedding day in 2018.

While the former actress officially became Princess of the United Kingdom upon her marriage to Prince Harry, she won’t be considered one after dropping her title in April.

Although non-princesses can wear tiaras, it’s at very specific royal occasions that they can do so.

According to royal etiquette expert Grant Harrold, they may only be worn at state banquets and other white tie events.

6. Their future children won’t be considered “royal babies” and likely won’t be given official royal memorabilia to mark the birth.

Getty Markle, Harry, and Archie Harrison.

Since the duke and duchess will no longer be royal, any future children they may have also won’t be royal.

This means Archie’s siblings likely won’t be given the same celebration as he was upon birth, including official royal memorabilia from the Buckingham Palace gift store.

7. The paparazzi will have free rein on the couple.

Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be protected by the palace.

British newspapers have an agreement with the palace that they will not use paparazzi photos of members of the royal family, according to Vanity Fair.

So when Markle was pictured cradling baby Archie during a private walk on Vancouver Island shortly after “Megxit,” it may have foreshadowed what is to come.

Since the couple are spending more time in North America, they will likely be followed by photo agencies and reporters that have no alliances to the royal family – and so the privacy they were afforded before may not be to the same extent.

8. They won’t be allowed to travel the world and take part in royal tours on behalf of the Queen.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood during their royal tour of South Africa.

The couple have spent time in Miami for a JPMorgan event, as well as reportedly at Stanford University, both in a private capacity, since “Megxit” was announced.

Trips like these will no longer be performed in a royal capacity and won’t be funded by the Queen.

Their final royal tour was a visit to South Africa last year, where the couple and baby Archie spent 10 days visiting different towns, charities, and functions.

