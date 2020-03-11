The royal family's photographer told us what it was like to capture Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final days as working royals

Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

A royal photographer spoke to Insider about what it was like behind the scenes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s farewell tour.

Samir Hussein, who took the viral rain photo of the couple, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “wanted to go out on a high” as they attended their final engagements as working royals this week.

“Members of the public have been out in force, noticeably bigger crowds than at usual royal engagements, particularly outside Westminster Abbey for their final engagement,” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed off from royal duties after a jam-packed farewell tour, which included a secret visit to a London school, a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi, and their final appearance at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service.

One person there to witness it all was royal photographer Samir Hussein, who has been photographing the couple since their first public engagement at the Invictus Games in 2017.

Hussein – whose photo of Harry and Markle in the rain went viral last week – spoke to Insider about what it has been like to capture the end of an era.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

“Because of their announcement that they would be stepping down as senior royals, and because Harry and Meghan have subsequently been out of the country, the interest in these last engagement have been huge,” Hussein told Insider.

“They definitely had a feeling of some of the most major royal jobs of the past few years.

“As I won’t be able to photograph them as much, there was added pressure to make these photos count, but I was still really excited to be photographing them again after their break in Canada, so to take such a well-received and loved image, as I did in the rain last week, was particularly pleasing,” he added.

Hussein’s photo of Harry and Markle sharing an umbrella before the Endeavour Awards made the front page of British newspapers, and had both the press and royal fans comparing it to a “movie moment.”

Harry and Meghan ‘wanted to go out on a high’

Asked what the atmosphere has been like at Harry and Markle’s final events these past few days, Hussein said the public appeared “overwhelmingly in support of them.”

“Members of the public have been out in force, noticeably bigger crowds than at usual royal engagements, particularly outside Westminster Abbey for their final engagement,” he said.

Harry and Markle attended a Commonwealth Day Service with the Queen and members of the royal family on Monday, and it was their last scheduled engagement before they officially step down in April.

Harry and Meghan have arrived at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. It's the last official engagement for the couple before they step back as senior royals https://t.co/6vBUBH7X9L pic.twitter.com/Wincz9XWen — ITV News (@itvnews) March 9, 2020

“I think the majority of the media are sad to see them stepping down,” Hussein added. “There was definitely a sense of loss of what this could [have been] had they continued as royals.

“Harry and Meghan seemed very keen to put on a united front and their public displays of affection were as strong as ever,” he said.

It’s not unusual for the duke and duchess to show PDA during official events. However, this video of the couple holding hands during the crowd’s standing ovation for them at the Mountbatten Festival went viral over the weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Imagine having a complicity this strong with someone! pic.twitter.com/9JJceLTpD7 — just harry (@henryscousin) March 8, 2020

“I got the impression they wanted to go out on a high, winning plaudits on the fashion stakes, and also helping produce some great images for the photographers, particularly at the Endeavour Awards in the rain, which produced very symbolic imagery,” Hussein said.

Nobody knows what the couple are planning to do next. And since they will no longer participate with the “royal rota,” a system that allows the press to capture royal engagements, Hussein won’t be able to work with them in the same capacity as before.

He said that while he’s “saddened” he won’t get to photograph them in the same way, he still hopes there will be an opportunity to work with the duke and duchess in the future.

“Personally I’m saddened I won’t get to photograph them in the same way as royals,” Hussein said.

“I’ve enjoyed photographing them since they stepped out together for their first official engagement at the Invictus Games back in 2017 and their royals tours to the likes of South Africa, Australia, Fiji, and Tonga have produced some of my best royal images.

“Hopefully there will be plenty more occasions in the future I can photograph them, however, just in a different role,” he added.

