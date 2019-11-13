You can now rent a suite in a real-life royal palace on Airbnb, and it comes with a private butler

Courtesy of Airbnb Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh just became the first royal Airbnb host.

A luxurious suite in a 300-year-old Indian palace just went up on Airbnb.

The Gudliya Suite in the City Palace of Jaipur, India, includes a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and a private indoor swimming pool.

It will cost you $US8,000 a night, and a private butler is included.

Truly get the royal treatment by staying in a 300-year-old palace that has been listed on Airbnb.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh just became the first royal Airbnb host, as he listed the Gudliya Suite in the City Palace of Jaipur, India, on the booking site.

The 1727-built palace is usually home to Jaipur’s royal family, and the bookable suite is located in one of the palace’s private sections.

The one-bedroom suite includes its own lounge, kitchen, bathroom and private indoor swimming pool.

Keep scrolling to see inside the luxurious suite, which has seen guests like Princess Diana and Oprah Winfrey.

The City Palace in Jaipur, also known as the Chandra Mahal Palace, was built in 1727.

Shutterstock The palace is over 300 years old, and home to Jaipur’s royal family.

The palace has grown and changed over the years, and thus features buildings from different eras.

Courtesy of Airbnb The palace is a mix of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture.

The enormous compound, which sits in the heart of Jaipur’s Old City, features courtyards, gardens, and a variety of buildings. It is partly open to the public.

Courtesy of Airbnb The complex also features a museum that people can visit.

Booking the suite ensures a private guided tour of the palace, which will be conducted by a member of the royal staff.

Courtesy of Airbnb The suite is in one of the private sections of the palace.

The royal treatment begins when you land in Jaipur, as you’ll be picked up by a chauffeur who will hand you off to your very own private butler.

Courtesy of Airbnb A private butler is included in the booking.

The luxurious rental features a regal four-poster bed, a lounge, a kitchen, an enormous bathroom, and a private indoor swimming pool.

Courtesy of Airbnb In the past, the suite was used for guests of the royal family.

Two meals at the palace’s in-house restaurant are included, though you can also eat authentic Rajasthani dishes on a private terrace overlooking peacock-filled gardens.

Courtesy of Airbnb You can dine at the palace’s in-house restaurant.

The suite has previously hosted guests of the royal family, notably Princess Diana and Oprah Winfrey.

Courtesy of Airbnb The suite even features private mementos of the royal family.

The 21-year-old Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh is now officially the first king to host on Airbnb.

Courtesy of Airbnb Padmanabh Singh, 21, succeeded his grandfather in 2011.

The suite will set you back $US8,000 a night come January 1, 2020. However, from November 23 until then, Airbnb is renting it out for just $US1,000 a night, and taking care of the remainder.

Courtesy of Airbnb The bathroom is enormous, and there’s also an indoor pool.

Best of all? By staying here, you’ll be contributing to a good cause, as proceeds from each booking will go to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting rural women and artisans.

Courtesy of Airbnb All proceeds are donated.

