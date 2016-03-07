Britain is throwing money and the military at the migrant crisis

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images The RFA Mounts Bay has been sent to stop people smugglers.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has announced that the Royal Navy is being deployed to the Mediterranean in order to stop migrant smugglers.

The Royal Navy won’t actually be sending a warship to fight to smugglers, instead they will be sending the amphibious landing ship RFA Mounts Bay to join an international flotilla of surveillance ships.

Here’s what the British defence secretary Michael Fallon told the BBC’s Today Programme this morning:

“We’re not sending a warship, warships aren’t the best kind of ship to rescue smugglers, it’s an auxiliary ship with plenty of space, plenty of stores and above all, the helicopter on board. And that will join a German ship a Greek ship, a Turkish ship, an Italian ship and a Canadian ship in trying to bring some order to this part of the Mediterranean and above all trying to save lives.”

In practice RFA Mounts Bay will be hanging out in Aegean Sea, the vast stretch of water separating Turkey and Greece.

According to the UN, 800,000 migrants crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey into Greece in 2015.

According to Fallon, the Royal Navy’s primary mission will be to “pick up a proper picture of the primary smuggling route” and to “break the smuggler’s business model.” They will do this by passing on intelligence to the Turkish and Greek coastguards.

The reason that the Royal Navy’s deployment has been announced today, is because Cameron is attending a summit in Brussels where EU leaders will be trying to persuade Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu to take in more migrants.

The Times got hold of a draft document for the summit that shows the steps the EU will take to convince Turkey to help out with the migrant crisis. The document commits all EU to use “all available means” to stop the flow of migrants.

Last week, David Cameron also announced the UK would contribute about €22 million (£17 million) in funding to help France deal with the Jungle in Calais, where thousands of migrants trying to make their way to Britain have set up camp.

Britain had already contributed €60 million (£46 million) and the new funding will in part be used to help with deporting migrants whose asylum requests have been denied, France24 reports.

Fallon all confirmed to the Today Programme that there is going to be a change of strategy towards the flow of migrants into Europe and that the deployment of Navy ships is a precursor to migrants being “returned.”

“Whats not happened so far, anywhere in Europe, is that people haven’t been returned. Once they start being returned, then there is less prospect of people paying money and the smugglers making money our of what is a very dangerous crossing.”

Germany though, has already started deporting people whose asylum request has failed, deporting almost twice as many people in 2015 than the previous year.

The refugee crisis is posed to become the biggest issue in British politics this summer as the annual increase in migration over the summer will coincide with the EU referendum in June.

The Remain campaign are fearful that if EU countries once again fail to prevent mass migration this year, it will convince some people to vote to leave to EU.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.