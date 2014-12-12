17 Royal Offspring Who Will One Day Rule The World

Royal baby buzz is once again sweeping the globe.
England’s Prince William and
Kate Middleton announced that they would welcome a second child in September, after Prince George was born in July 2013. And Charlene Wittstock, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, gave birth to twins on December 10, 2014.
But there are plenty of other princes and princesses who will carry on their royal bloodlines alongside these young princes and princesses.
From Monaco to Swaziland, the next generation of future queens and kings are involved in everything from charity work to camel-racing.
Here are 17 young royals who will someday take over the world.
Ana Douglas, Julie Zeveloff, and Jennifer Polland contributed to this story.
27-year-old Princess Sirivannavari is the daughter of the Crown Prince Maha Vajralongkorn and granddaugther of the current King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej.
She was educated at Chalalongkorn University, where she received a degree in Fine Arts. She has since been invited to Paris Fashion Week and is often in the front row at runway shows. She sells her own designs in Asia.
The dashing Prince Carl Philip is 35 years old, and third in line for the Swedish throne.
Before attending college at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, he completed his military duties at the Swedish National Defence College.
He's the brother of Princess Madeline, and his hobbies include skiing, race car driving, and graphic design.
26-year-old Charlotte is seventh in line to the Monaco throne. Her grandparents were the late Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly, the late Princess Grace of Monaco.
Besides her good looks, Princess Charlotte is known as an accomplished equestrian and has competed in show jumping tours around the world.
In 2010, she was named as the official equestrian ambassador for Gucci, which designs competition clothes exclusively for her.
She caused a scandal in 2012 by riding in red face with face paint, a headband, choker necklace, and feather earrings.
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was born in July 2013.
He made his public debut in on an official royal tour in New Zealand, and is quickly becoming a fashion icon, just like his mum.
This baby is third in line to the British throne.
9-year-old Infanta Leonor is the elder child and daughter of Felipe and Letizia, Prince and Princess of Asturias.
Leonor is first in the line of succession to the Spanish throne after her father became King in June 2014. According to the Spanish Constitution of 1978, she will become Princess of Asturias and later Queen regent of Spain if her parents do not produce a male heir.
She also has a little sister, Infanta Sofía.
32-year-old Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim of Brunei is the eldest child of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and Crown Prince of Brunei. He is third in line to the throne.
He was sent to the nine-month officer training course of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, but left Sandhurst after one week, according to The Daily Mail.
Prince Azim reportedly much prefers partying, and is one of the most public royals. His over-the-top parties are frequently packed with celeb guests like Lindsay Lohan and Pamela Anderson, according to The Telegraph.
27-year-old Princess Sikhanyiso is the daughter of King Mswati III of Swaziland, one of the last existing absolute monarchies in the world.
She has become well-known for speaking out against patriarchal and traditional culture (especially polygamy), as well as for wearing Western clothing and pursuing a hip-hop career.
She studied for her master's degree in digital communication at Sydney University, according to The Telegraph.
Prince Andrea is 30 years old and the grandson of the late Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly, the late Princess Grace of Monaco. He's currently fourth in line for the throne of Monaco.
He briefly studied at McGill University in Canada, before completing his bachelors at the American University in Paris. He received a Master's degree in International Affairs from the New School in New York.
The Prince is fluent in English, Italian, French, and German and is passionate about football, horse riding, and water sports.
11-year-old Princesses Catharina-Amalia is the heiress apparent to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which is made up of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten.
She has two younger sisters: Princess Alexia and and Princess Ariana. Their father is the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander.
28-year-old Prince Amedeo is the heir to headship of the House of Austria-Este, and sixth in line to the throne of Belgium.
He is the son of Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz, and the eldest of five children. He descends from Austrian, Belgium, Italian, French, Swedish, and Spanish Royal Families, which all contribute to his extremely long full name: Amedeo Marie Joseph Carl Pierre Philippe Paola Marcus d'Aviano.
He was married in July 2014.
32-year-old Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is one of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's 23 children and his second son.
He is the Crown Prince of Dubai, as well as a popular poet who goes by the nickname Fazza.
He graduated from the military college Sandhurst and later attended the London School of Economics (but did not graduate). He is a talented equestrian, semi-professional sky-diver, and enjoys cars, camel-riding, and sailing.
30-year-old Prince Harry is fourth in line to the British throne, after Kate and Will's son, Prince George.
He's the second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, and continues to make headlines in the press for everything from his tour of America to his naked picture scandal while partying in Las Vegas.
Harry is an officer in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was commissioned in a regiment of the Household Cavalry in the British Army.
Princess Beatrice is 26 years old and sixth (currently the first female) in line for the throne. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
She graduated from the University of London with a degree in history and now uses her famous title to help others as a philanthropist. She is the only member of the Royal Family to have completed the London Marathon.
The hat she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was auctioned on eBay for $US123,325.
The son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prince Félix is 30years old and second in line for the throne of Luxembourg.
He graduated from Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome with a degree in bioethics, and is fluent in Luxembourgish (or Luxembourgian), French, English, and German. He also studied Spanish and Italian.
31-year-old Princess Theodora is the younger daughter and fourth child of former King Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark. She is still a Princess of Denmark on her mother's side as well as 350th in line to the British royal throne, though Greece no longer has a monarchy.
She graduated from Brown University with a degree in Theatre Arts, and in 2010 she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in cinematography. She has since appeared in 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
10-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the elder child and only daughter of Crown Prince Haakon. She is second in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne.
In 1990, the Constitution of Norway was altered so that the eldest child regardless of gender, takes precedence in the line of succession. Ingrid is the first member of the royal family this applies to.
In December 2009, the Princess made her first public speech when she was only six years old.
Princess Madeleine is 32 years old and 4th in line to the Swedish crown.
She's known as 'Len' to her friends, and caused some scandal in Sweden for her choice of revealing evening wear when she was younger, according to Forbes.
Princess Madeleine was married in June 2013 to New York financier Christopher O'Neil.
