17 Royal Offspring Who Will One Day Rule The World

Royal baby buzz is once again sweeping the globe.

England’s Prince William and

Kate Middleton announced that they would welcome a second child in September, after Prince George was born in July 2013. And Charlene Wittstock, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, gave birth to twins on December 10, 2014.

But there are plenty of other princes and princesses who will carry on their royal bloodlines alongside these young princes and princesses.

From Monaco to Swaziland, the next generation of future queens and kings are involved in everything from charity work to camel-racing.

Here are 17 young royals who will someday take over the world.

Ana Douglas, Julie Zeveloff, and Jennifer Polland contributed to this story.

