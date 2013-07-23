17 Royal Heirs And Heiresses Who Will Someday Rule The World

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, the granddaugther of Grace Kelly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby is (almost) here, and the media is in a frenzy trying to guess the gender and possible names.



But there are plenty of other princes and princesses who will someday rule alongside the newest British royal who are also worthy of our attention.

From Monaco to Swaziland, the next generation of future queens and kings are involved in everything from charity work to camel-racing.

Here are 17 young royals who will someday take over the world.

Ana Douglas also contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.