ROYAL FLUSH! UK PM's Communications Director Out Over Murdoch Paper Phone-Hacking Scandal

Prime Minister David Cameron‘s communications director Andy Coulson has resigned from his post in the wake of claims that while editor of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid News of the World he encouraged reporters to spy on the conversations of politicians, celebrities, and even Prince William‘s voicemail.



The NYT described Coulson as having imposed a “hypercompetitive ethos, even by tabloid standards. One former reporter called it a “do whatever it takes” mentality.”

Said Cameron in a statement that did not mention the scandal:

“I am very sorry that Andy Coulson has decided to resign as my director of communications…Andy has told me that the focus on him was impeding his ability to do his job and was starting to prove a distraction for the government.”

The Guardian, meanwhile, is all over this story and has a full breakdown of what hackings occurred and when. And if you want to go the extra mile here’s NYT’s amazing ‘anatomy of a phone hacking‘ interactive graph from this past Sept.

Fellow Brit and former Murdoch tabloid editor Piers Morgan, meanwhile, appears to be fully on Coulson’s side.

