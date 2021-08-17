19 photos show what royals have worn to family christenings

The Queen Mother left 17 Bruton Street in London in a fur-trimmed coat for her daughter’s christening in 1926. The Queen Mother on her way to the christening of her daughter, who would become Queen Elizabeth II, in 1926. E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth — then Princess Elizabeth — was born at 17 Bruton Street. The building is now a Chinese restaurant

Queen Elizabeth wore a coat with ornate buttons and a brooch for Prince Charles’ christening in 1948. Queen Elizabeth holds Prince Charles at his christening in 1948. mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images Prince Charles wore the royal family’s Honiton christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in the 1800s.

For Princess Anne’s christening in 1950, Queen Elizabeth wore a floral dress with gloves. Queen Elizabeth holds Princess Anne at her christening in 1950. Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images She paired the dress with a statement fascinator.

When Princess Anne had a baby of her own in 1977, she wore a vibrant blue striped outfit for her son’s christening. Princess Anne holds Peter Phillips at his christening in 1977. Ron Bell/PA Images via Getty Images Peter Phillips is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. For his christening, royal family members dressed in cool tones to match Princess Anne’s look.

Princess Diana wore a pink Bellville Sassoon dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat for the christening of Prince William in 1982. Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the christening of Prince William in 1982. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Charles wore a black suit with a checkered indigo tie.

The Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth wore dresses in shades of blue and purple. The royal family gathers for Prince William’s christening. PA Images via Getty Images The Queen Mother held Prince William, who wore the traditional christening outfit.

For Prince Harry’s christening in 1984, Princess Diana wore a dark blue dress with a matching hat and pearl-drop earrings. Princess Diana holds Prince Harry at his christening in 1984. PA Images via Getty Images Kate Middleton later wore the same earrings to Archie’s christening in 2019.

Older brother Prince William wore a white shirt and powder blue shorts. The royal family at Prince Harry’s christening. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Other royal family members matched Diana in shades of blue, and the Queen Mother wore a jewel-toned pink ensemble.

Sarah Ferguson christened her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, while wearing a green jacket with gold buttons. Sarah Ferguson holds Princess Beatrice at her christening in 1988. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images She also wore a green hat with a black brim and black gloves.

The Duchess of York wore a dark green outfit and a wide-brimmed hat with a bright red center for Princess Eugenie’s christening in 1990. Sarah Ferguson with Princess Eugenie at her christening in 1990. Martin Keene – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie’s christening was held at Sandringham Church.

Diana attended Eugenie’s christening in a red, white, and black houndstooth suit. Princess Diana and Prince William at the christening of Princess Eugenie in 1990. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The suit was designed by Moschino.

When Prince George was born, Kate Middleton wore a cream ruffled dress by Alexander McQueen that matched the royal family’s christening outfit. Kate Middleton at Prince George’s christening in 2013. John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images Alexander McQueen also designed Middleton’s wedding dress

Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, attended the event in a navy blue ensemble. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Prince George’s christening in 2013. John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images She accessorized with tan heels, a light blue clutch, and a navy fascinator. Her husband, Mike Tindall, wore a gray suit with a taupe tie.

Middleton wore Alexander McQueen again for Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening. Kate Middleton at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Images She wore the dress with white pumps and a white fascinator.

George wore red shorts and a white shirt with red embroidery, a nearly identical outfit to one William wore as a toddler in 1984. Prince George at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images George looks just like his father, and it’s not the only time they’ve dressed alike

Queen Elizabeth wore a pale pink coat and hat over a white dress. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Charlotte became Queen Elizabeth’s fifth great-grandchild in 2015. The Queen now has 11 great-grandchildren.

William, George, and Charlotte coordinated in blue at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images Middleton wore another white Alexander McQueen look.

Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress for Archie’s christening in 2019. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Archie’s christening in 2019. Reuters Archie was christened at Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry wed in 2018.