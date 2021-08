19 photos show what royals have worn to family christenings

Queen Elizabeth — then Princess Elizabeth — was born at 17 Bruton Street. The building is now a Chinese restaurant

The Queen Mother left 17 Bruton Street in London in a fur-trimmed coat for her daughter’s christening in 1926.

Prince Charles wore the royal family’s Honiton christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in the 1800s.

Queen Elizabeth wore a coat with ornate buttons and a brooch for Prince Charles’ christening in 1948.

She paired the dress with a statement fascinator.

For Princess Anne’s christening in 1950, Queen Elizabeth wore a floral dress with gloves.

When Princess Anne had a baby of her own in 1977, she wore a vibrant blue striped outfit for her son’s christening.

Princess Anne holds Peter Phillips at his christening in 1977. Ron Bell/PA Images via Getty Images

Peter Phillips is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. For his christening, royal family members dressed in cool tones to match Princess Anne’s look.