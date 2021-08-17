19 photos show what royals have worn to family christenings

- Royal babies are christened in a Honiton lace gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in the 1800s.
- Princess Diana’s Moschino suit from Princess Eugenie’s christening remains an iconic fashion moment.
- Kate Middleton wore white Alexander McQueen dresses to all three of her children’s christenings.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Queen Mother left 17 Bruton Street in London in a fur-trimmed coat for her daughter’s christening in 1926.
Queen Elizabeth — then Princess Elizabeth — was born at 17 Bruton Street. The building is now a Chinese restaurant.
Queen Elizabeth wore a coat with ornate buttons and a brooch for Prince Charles’ christening in 1948.
Prince Charles wore the royal family’s Honiton christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in the 1800s.
For Princess Anne’s christening in 1950, Queen Elizabeth wore a floral dress with gloves.
She paired the dress with a statement fascinator.
When Princess Anne had a baby of her own in 1977, she wore a vibrant blue striped outfit for her son’s christening.
Peter Phillips is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. For his christening, royal family members dressed in cool tones to match Princess Anne’s look.
Princess Diana wore a pink Bellville Sassoon dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat for the christening of Prince William in 1982.
Prince Charles wore a black suit with a checkered indigo tie.
The Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth wore dresses in shades of blue and purple.
The Queen Mother held Prince William, who wore the traditional christening outfit.
For Prince Harry’s christening in 1984, Princess Diana wore a dark blue dress with a matching hat and pearl-drop earrings.
Kate Middleton later wore the same earrings to Archie’s christening in 2019.
Older brother Prince William wore a white shirt and powder blue shorts.
Other royal family members matched Diana in shades of blue, and the Queen Mother wore a jewel-toned pink ensemble.
Sarah Ferguson christened her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, while wearing a green jacket with gold buttons.
She also wore a green hat with a black brim and black gloves.
The Duchess of York wore a dark green outfit and a wide-brimmed hat with a bright red center for Princess Eugenie’s christening in 1990.
Princess Eugenie’s christening was held at Sandringham Church.
Diana attended Eugenie’s christening in a red, white, and black houndstooth suit.
The suit was designed by Moschino.
When Prince George was born, Kate Middleton wore a cream ruffled dress by Alexander McQueen that matched the royal family’s christening outfit.
Alexander McQueen also designed Middleton’s wedding dress.
Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, attended the event in a navy blue ensemble.
She accessorized with tan heels, a light blue clutch, and a navy fascinator. Her husband, Mike Tindall, wore a gray suit with a taupe tie.
Middleton wore Alexander McQueen again for Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening.
She wore the dress with white pumps and a white fascinator.
George wore red shorts and a white shirt with red embroidery, a nearly identical outfit to one William wore as a toddler in 1984.
George looks just like his father, and it’s not the only time they’ve dressed alike.
Queen Elizabeth wore a pale pink coat and hat over a white dress.
Charlotte became Queen Elizabeth’s fifth great-grandchild in 2015. The Queen now has 11 great-grandchildren.
William, George, and Charlotte coordinated in blue at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018.
Middleton wore another white Alexander McQueen look.
Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress for Archie’s christening in 2019.
Archie was christened at Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry wed in 2018.
Other royal family members wore white and light pink.
Middleton wore a Stella McCartney dress with matching heels and a vintage headband, as well as the same earrings that Diana wore at Harry’s christening.