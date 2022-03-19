15 of the biggest fashion faux pas made by royals

Diana’s now-iconic wedding dress was infamously creased, which left her wedding-dress designer “horrified.”

Diana’s 1981 voluminous wedding dress is now seen as an iconic fashion moment. But at the time, not everyone was in awe of how it looked after she stepped out of a carriage and made her way up the stairs to St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Appearing on ITV’s “Invitation to a Royal Wedding,” one of her wedding dress designers, Elizabeth Emanuel, said when she saw how creased the gown had gotten she was “horrified” to the point where she “actually felt faint,” according to the Daily Mirror.

Despite the fashion faux pas, Diana was very happy with how it ended up looking, according to a 2020 Hello! Magazine interview with David Emanuel, who co-designed the dress with Elizabeth.