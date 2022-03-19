15 of the biggest fashion faux pas made by royals

- Royals are not immune from the odd fashion mishap.
- The Queen and Kate Middleton have worn dresses on windy days, thought to be controversial.
- Other royal fashion faux pas include royals wearing shirts backward and shoes with holes.
The emerald choker reportedly once belonged to Queen Mary and was a part of the Crown Jewel collection before it came into Diana’s possession.
However, the publication reported that royal commentator Debora Attanasio told Marie Claire Italia the Queen was “very irritated” to learn Diana styled it as a headband.
The publication reported that the monarch is “usually very particular about her appearance and immaculately turned out,” which made the apparent fashion faux pas that much more glaring. In a separate report, the Daily Mail wrote it was understood the stain resulted from a “coffee spillage” done by a server.
Along with the stained dress, the Queen’s glittery bag apparently suffered its own casualty with a broken strap.
Appearing on ITV’s “Invitation to a Royal Wedding,” one of her wedding dress designers, Elizabeth Emanuel, said when she saw how creased the gown had gotten she was “horrified” to the point where she “actually felt faint,” according to the Daily Mirror.
Despite the fashion faux pas, Diana was very happy with how it ended up looking, according to a 2020 Hello! Magazine interview with David Emanuel, who co-designed the dress with Elizabeth.
As a royal, Middleton was expected to be politically neutral, which prompted speculation about whether she’d risk being the only female attendee at the award ceremony wearing color.
She ended up wearing a dark-green dress with a black belt. Cosmopolitan published an article at the time saying that she “ignored the black dress code followed by all other female celebrities at the BAFTAs.”
According to Page Six, the Self Portrait dress cost $430 and the Duchess of Sussex was unaware of the minor gaffe and she later changed into a dark-green gown.
At the time, Anne would’ve been around 23 years old, but the publication added that it was highly unusual to see a high-profile female royal wearing what was considered a daring look.
The princess also broke the Queen’s reported cardinal rule on natural makeup by matching the blue of her suit with an electric-blue eyeshadow.
According to Harper’s Bazaar, Net-a-Porter’s online description of the top said it “features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back.” By contrast, Middleton styled the top with the buttons at the front and tied the pussy-bow the opposite way.
However, she was also seen rewearing the top the same way during a Q&A video shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account a year later, indicating that perhaps Middleton intentionally innovated the style of the blouse.
The publication added that although the Daily Mail dubbed the moment “Harry’s shoe shocker,” the minor wardrobe malfunction was likely unnoticeable while he gave his best man’s speech.
According to Woman & Home, eagle-eyed fans watching the conversation live noticed the prince was wearing heavily-worn shoes that may have had a hole in the sole like Harry’s.
There was some speculation on Twitter, the publication added, that it could’ve been a piece of black tape or just signs of wear and tear on the shoe.
According to E! News the Duchess of Cambridge’s Restelli Guanti designer gloves were lined with possum fur, prompting PETA UK’s director at the time, Mimi Bekhechi, to release a statement criticizing the choice.
“If the gloves are indeed made of real fur, we’ll be contacting Kate, who we imagine is unaware that possums killed for their fur are often caught in bone-crushing steel-jaw traps,” Bekhechi said, according to E! News.
Town & Country reported Beatrice’s bow-themed fascinator “launched a thousand memes,” while the Daily Mail criticized Eugenie’s teal hat with mauve flowers and taupe feathers as designer Philip Treacy’s “only flops.”
Per the Express in 2018, Eugenie told Vogue that all the backlash surrounding the hats caused both her and Eugenie to break down in tears during a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
Her choice of accessory drew even further criticism from royal fans who noted that Meghan Markle, who is biracial and was engaged to Prince Harry at the time, was also at the Christmas lunch.
According to the Daily Mail, she apologized for the faux pas in a statement, which read: “The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.”
However, the sun came out midway through the photo shoot, which made the skirt appear translucent in pictures, royal photographer Arthur Edward told Today in November 2020.
Diana, who was only 19 at the time, was horrified, the publication added.
Pictures from the event show her struggling to regain control of the runaway hat as the wind blew. But eventually, she came back to her publicly-composed image.
The publication reported Camilla arrived a few minutes prior to the monarch and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace, while the Queen donned a brooch. Both royals opted to pair their purple dress-coats with black gloves, handbags, and shoes.
