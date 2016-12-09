These wax versions of the Royal Family are dresed in ugly Christmas sweaters -- even the corgis

Instagram/Madame Tussaud’s London If only they’d wear these in real life.

• Madame Tussaud’s in London dressed wax figures of the royal family in excellent sweaters.

• It’s all part of a holiday charity campaign that benefits kids in need.

Ever wondered what the Queen of England would look like in an ugly Christmas sweater? Today is your lucky day.

On Wednesday, the Madame Tussaud’s in London decked out their lifelike wax figures of the royal family in festive new sweaters for the holiday season. William and Kate are paired up inside a tandem sweater. Prince Harry got an adorable penguin sweater. The Queen’s sweater even features one of her beloved corgis (who, you guessed it, also have sweaters).

Here’s the official photo Madame Tussaud’s shared:



Those corgies in the photo are real, by the way — well, at least three of them are. A little digging on Instagram revealed that Madame Tussaud’s hired pro corgis named Cuthbert, Rupert, and Marcel to pose for the picture.



InStyle reports that the ugly sweater getups are part of a charity campaign called Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. On December 16th, participants make a small donation to Save the Children, then wear a festive sweater to raise awareness for the fundraiser. The money is used to bring healthcare, food, and education to underserved kids worldwide.

The sweater-clad figures will be on display for the remainder of December.

