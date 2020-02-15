The most romantic things members of the royal family have ever done

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t shy when it comes to adorable public displays of affection.

Members of the royal family have made grand romantic gestures for their partners, like Prince Charles’ surprise orchestra performance for Camilla’s birthday.

They also express love in more low-key ways, like how Prince Harry always fixes Meghan Markle’s hair when it gets blown out of place.

Senior members of the royal family rarely show public displays of affection while on official engagements, but it doesn’t stop them from making sweet, romantic gestures for their partners every once in a while.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, here are some of the most romantic things royals have ever done.

Prince Philip gave up smoking on his wedding day because Queen Elizabeth wasn’t a fan of the habit.

Keystone/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.

Prince Philip valet John Dean told Vanity Fair that the prince quit smoking “suddenly and apparently without difficulty” on the day of his wedding since he knew how much Queen Elizabeth hated her father’s cigarette addiction.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a blanket at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland in 2015.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth at the Braemar Gathering in 2015.

While watching competitors in running, heavy weights, solo piping, light field, and solo dance, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip got cosy under a checkered blanket.

They have been married for 73 years, and they’re still as adorable as ever.

AP/Matt Dunham He still holds her umbrella.

It’s been said that Princess Elizabeth had been in love with Prince Philip since she was 13. Even all of these years later, they can still be spotted laughing together and enjoying each other’s company.

Princess Diana’s wedding shoes contained a hidden tribute to Prince Charles.

AP Princess Diana and Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day.

In addition to 542 sequins and 132 pearls, Diana’s wedding shoes contained a hidden “C” under one heel and a “D” under the other for Charles and Diana.

For Camilla’s 60th birthday, Prince Charles conducted London’s Philharmonia Orchestra in a romantic surprise performance.

Chris Jackson/ Pool/ Getty Images Prince Charles and Camila share a laugh.

“They are a remarkable orchestra,” Prince Charles said in an interview with BBC Radio 3’s Private Passions. “He was terribly keen I should conduct it. I said: you must be out of your mind. Finally he persuaded me against my better judgment and we did it as a special surprise.”

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother’s engagement ring.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton announcing their engagement in 2011.

Princess Diana picked out her engagement ring, a sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, from a Garrard catalogue. Even though she wasn’t there to see Prince William meet and marry the love of his life, her memory lived on when he proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring. Middleton continues to wear it daily.

On a trip to the French Alps, they got into a playful snowball fight.

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a short private skiing vacation in 2016.

While the royal couple is usually very composed and refrain from affectionate gestures in public, they occasionally goof off and show PDA.

Meghan Markle’s wedding veil contained a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry.

Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018.

In a clip from “Queen of the World,” a documentary about Queen Elizabeth, Markle revealed that the piece of blue fabric had been her “something blue” on her wedding day.

Her 16-foot, silk tulle veil also featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers each representing one of the 53 counties in Britain’s Commonwealth, as well as a California Poppy, which is the official flower of her home state California.

Harry is often spotted fixing Markle’s hair when it gets blown out of place or stuck in her collar.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Husband goals.

On several occasions, Prince Harry has been filmed covertly fixing Markle’s hair on royal engagements. He smoothed down her hair from the wind during her charity cookbook launch in 2018, and adjusted her ponytail when it got stuck in her dress collar on a visit to Cape Town, South Africa, in September.

Princess Eugenie posts heartfelt messages to husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram.

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in 2018.

Princess Eugenie is one of the only royals who maintains a personal Instagram account. She occasionally shares sweet photos of her and her husband.

“Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack,” she captioned a snapshot of the two of them posted on Brooksbank’s birthday. “You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting…to quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life.'”

She also posted a throwback engagement photo a year after she said “yes” on January 22.

