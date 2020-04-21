THEN AND NOW: What 8 royals looked like in their 20s

NBCUniversal, WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle then and now.

Some members of the royal family are born into the line of succession, but others only enter this most elite club later in life.

When Meghan Markle was in her 20s, she was an actress on the cusp of her big break. In her 20s, Kate Middleton was an art history student at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Prince William and Prince Harry, however, have grown up in the public eye and spent their early adulthood doing their best to avoid paparazzi.

Here’s what eight members of the royal family were up to in their 20s.

Queen Elizabeth was 25 years old when she became queen.

AP Queen Elizabeth waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

She was coronated on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen Elizabeth is now 94 years old.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives in Scotland in 2015.

She is the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Prince Philip’s royal career began in 1947 when his wife became queen.

Eddie Worth/AP Prince Philip in 1948.

He and Queen Elizabeth are distantly related.

Prince Philip is still going strong at 98 years old.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Philip today.

Though his health has been declining, he was able to make it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Prince Charles wore a military uniform for the first time when he was 20.

AP Prince Charles in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, in 1969.

He served in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

Prince Charles is now 71.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Prince Charles today.

He has been the prince of Wales for over 50 years.

Princess Diana was 20 years old when she married Prince Charles.

AP Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day in 1981.

Prince Charles was 12 years older than Princess Diana when they got married.

She died in a car crash when she was 36.

Hidajet Delic, File/AP Princess Diana meets with a Bosnian girl who was injured by land mines in 1997.

One of Princess Diana’s last philanthropic efforts was raising awareness of the dangers of land mines in Bosnia. The above photo was taken on August 10, 1997; she died August 31.

Prince William was a college student like any other in his 20s.

David Cheskin, Pool/AP Prince William studies at the University of St Andrews in 2004.

He met Kate Middleton while they were both students at St Andrews. William graduated with a degree in geography in 2005.

Prince William is now 37 and the father of three children.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William today.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis keep him busy.

Kate Middleton was a commoner in her 20s as a college student at St Andrews, where she met Prince William.

Michael Dunlea/Daily Mail/NPA pool/AP Kate Middleton at her college graduation in 2005.

She graduated with a degree in art history in 2005, the same year as Prince William.

She became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Kate Middleton today.

She still makes use of her arts background with her photography skills.

Prince Harry partied hard in his 20s.

Matt Dunham/AP Prince Harry watches a cricket game in 2007.

He was at the centre of various royal scandals in his bachelorhood.

At 35, he’s focused more on philanthropy.

Eddie Mulholland/Getty Prince Harry on a royal engagement.

He devotes his time and resources to helping veterans, children living with HIV/AIDS, and African wildlife conservation.

In her 20s, Meghan Markle was an up-and-coming actress.

NBCUniversal Meghan Markle on ‘Deal or No Deal.’

She appeared as a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal” and booked small parts in “CSI: Miami,” “90210,” and “Fringe” before landing the role of Rachel Zane in “Suits” in 2011.

She married Prince Harry in 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle at her first public appearance after the royal wedding in 2018.

She and Prince Harry have decided to give up their royal titles in what has become known as “Megxit.”

