A royal photographer shared 7 of his favorite photos that provide a glimpse into the royals’ family life

Royal photographer Chris Jackson took a family portrait in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018. A 2018 royal family portrait in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The photo featured Prince Charles and Camilla , as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton , their three children, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. “I was very lucky to do a project with the Prince of Wales for his 70th birthday,” Jackson said. “I photographed a lot of the prince behind the scenes in his 70th birthday year, and it culminated in this family portrait in the gardens of Clarence House, which was really an honor to take. I love this particular moment where the family are clearly enjoying themselves and it’s just a lovely, relaxed moment.”

After the formal portrait, he also took a photo of Prince Charles holding Prince Louis. Prince Charles holds Prince Louis after a family portrait photoshoot in the gardens of Clarence House in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images “For my job as royal photographer, a lot of it is capturing that formality, the pomp and ceremony that makes the royal family the royal family,” Jackson said. “But it is most special to capture these lovely family interactions. That’s definitely the thing I enjoy the most, and really puts a smile on your face.”

Jackson snapped a traditional first day of school photo with Prince William and Prince George in 2017. Prince William poses with Prince George on his first day of school in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images “It was really lovely to capture this moment with Prince George,” Jackson said. “I just love his jaunty expression, and it’s obviously an exciting moment for him.”

He caught Prince George peeking into Princess Charlotte’s stroller at her 2015 christening. Prince George peeks into Princess Charlotte’s stroller at her christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Images “I love the unexpected nature of this moment, and it’s just very sweet,” Jackson said. “The lovely bit about this is he’s actually on his tiptoes, trying to peak over and catch a glimpse.”

At the same event, Queen Elizabeth bent down to talk to her great-grandson. Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Images “It was a lovely moment — a link between the generations here, Prince George talking to the Queen,” Jackson said. “Of course, no one really knows what they’re talking about, but he’s clearly looking quite inquisitive. I loved the interaction between them both, and it’s quite rare to see these family moments.”

He captured a tender moment between Prince William and Prince George while visiting a zoo in Sydney, Australia, in 2014. Prince William kisses Prince George while visiting Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, in 2014. Chris Jackson/Getty Images “As any father knows, you kiss your son multiple times a day. But it’s quite rare for me to capture a moment like this, as a royal photographer,” Jackson said. “It was one of the more poignant moments from the royal tour and something a bit quieter, which is unusual.”