The biggest royal stories of the year

- 2021 was a big year for the royal family.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped bombshells in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both gave birth to royal babies.
The couple later announced their baby’s name via Instagram, alongside a family photo.
“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” Eugenie wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”
Markle and Harry said there were “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born, that Markle had suicidal thoughts after she joined the royal family, and that Prince Charles stopped taking Harry’s phone calls before Harry and Markle announced they were stepping back from the royal family.
Buckingham Palace responded to the interview in a statement saying that “the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”
It continued: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
Mike, a former rugby player, revealed the news on an episode of his podcast, “The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby,” telling his co-hosts: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”
“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he added.
Mike went on to describe the frantic process they undertook to prepare for the unexpected home birth.
“So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he said.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had marked their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.
Prince Philip’s funeral took place in St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The brothers remained apart as they walked either side of their cousin Peter Phillips during the funeral procession behind their grandfather’s coffin, but video footage showed them chatting after the ceremony.
Harry traveled to the UK for the funeral alone as Markle, who was pregnant with their second child at the time, did not receive medical clearance from her physician to make the trip.
Harry opened up about using alcohol and drugs to cope and cover up his mental-health issues when he was younger, and he spoke about how difficult it was to cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
The couple welcomed the new arrival to the family in Santa Barbara, California, making their 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison, an older brother.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Insider that the royal family was “delighted” by the news.
Within a week of being released, the book became a New York Times bestseller.
“We had a long talk, and she was very generous. I don’t think she’d be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and just the generosity,” Biden said of meeting the Queen, speaking with a pool of reporters before boarding Air Force One for Brussels.
The prince has been embroiled in the Epstein saga for almost a decade. The royal said he became friends with the multi-millionaire financier in 1999 and sparked controversy in 2010 when he was photographed walking with the then-convicted sex offender.
A spokesperson for Prince Andrew did not return a request from Insider for comment on the lawsuit, but in a previous statement to Insider, his representatives said he “categorically” denied “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors.”
“The baby weighs 6 pounds (3kg) and 2 ounces (56.70g). The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”
The couple named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the royal family announced on Instagram.
Markle also called US senators in November to encourage them to pass paid leave as part of the Build Back Better bill, Politico reported.
After she was criticized by a palace aide for getting involved with US politics, Markle said she doesn’t consider paid leave to be political at The New York Times’ DealBook summit.
“There’s certainly a precedent in my husband’s family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics, but I think paid leave, from my viewpoint, is just a humanitarian issue,” she said.
Buckingham Palace told the BBC that the Queen was “in good spirits” after returning to Windsor Castle, despite being disappointed about her canceled trip.
Prince Charles spoke to a reporter from Sky News about his mother’s health in a video tweeted by the outlet in November.
“Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be,” he said.