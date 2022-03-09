18 photos that show how motherhood has changed in the royal family

- Queen Elizabeth’s pregnancies weren’t announced, but now royals announce them on social media.
- Diana tried to give her kids normal childhoods with trips to Disney World and McDonald’s.
- Kate Middleton has spoken out about the challenges of parenting during a pandemic.
“One of her mottos to me was ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught,'” he said.
In his interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry said that he’s remained close with the Queen despite rifts with other royal family members, and speaks to her on Zoom regularly so she can chat with his son, Archie.
“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he said. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be.”
She continued: “I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair. We’ve had to become a teacher – and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted.”
“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement before Archie’s birth. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”
Lilibet was born after Harry and Markle had stepped back from their roles as working royals, so there was no public introduction.
“I’m not an elected official, and I’m not a politician,” she wrote. “I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent. And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that’s why I’m writing to you at this deeply important time—as a mom—to advocate for paid leave.”
In June, Markle published a picture book called “The Bench” inspired by Harry and Archie’s close bond. It became a New York Times bestseller.
