7 royals who are left-handed

- King George VI and the Queen Mother were both left-handed.
- Prince William is left-handed, but none of his children are.
- Infanta Elena and Princess Leonor of Spain are left-handed, as well.
Queen Victoria was left-handed.
She was trained to write with her right hand, but she continued to paint with her left.
So was her great-grandson, King George VI.
King George was born left-handed, but he was also trained to write with his right hand. His left-handedness shone through when he played tennis and held the racket in his left hand.
His wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was also left-handed.
The Queen Mother didn’t pass her left-handedness on to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William is also a lefty.
Being left-handed proved difficult when William played polo since the mallet is only allowed to be held in the right hand.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is too.
Sophie, a former public relations consultant, is married to Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son.
Infanta Elena of Spain’s left hand is her dominant hand.
Infanta Elena, the oldest daughter of King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Queen Sofía, is third in the Spanish royal line of succession.
Princess Leonor of Spain, the oldest daughter of King Felipe VI, takes after her aunt Infanta Elena and is also left-handed.
A video released by the Spanish royal family celebrating King Felipe’s 50th birthday in 2018 showed Princess Leonor eating soup while using the spoon in her left hand. She is first in line for the Spanish throne.