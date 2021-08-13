7 royals who are left-handed

Queen Victoria was left-handed. An 1879 portrait of Queen Victoria. AP She was trained to write with her right hand, but she continued to paint with her left

So was her great-grandson, King George VI. King George VI. Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images King George was born left-handed, but he was also trained to write with his right hand. His left-handedness shone through when he played tennis and held the racket in his left hand

His wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was also left-handed. Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images The Queen Mother didn’t pass her left-handedness on to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is too. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, signs a guest book with her left hand. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Sophie, a former public relations consultant , is married to Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son.

Infanta Elena of Spain’s left hand is her dominant hand. Infanta Elena of Spain (right) gives an award to Spanish swimmer Ona Carbonell i Ballestero. Abraham Caro Marin/AP Infanta Elena, the oldest daughter of King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Queen Sofía, is third in the Spanish royal line of succession