- Prince Harry, who is dad to Archie and Lilibet, hopes to “break the cycle” of pain in his family.
- Prince Charles was mostly raised by nannies and staff.
- Prince William watches YouTube tutorials to learn how to style Princess Charlotte’s hair.
“Such an upbringing was by no means rare in those days (at least those households that could afford the appropriate staff),” Dimbleby wrote in “Prince of Wales: A Biography.” “Although Prince Charles was not starved of parental affection, it was inevitably the nursery staff (interpreting the will of their employers) who taught him to play, who witnessed his first steps, who punished and rewarded him, who helped him put his first thoughts into words.”
Dimbleby wrote that Charles was “inevitably separated from his parents more than they might have wished,” causing him to feel that his parents were “emotionally distant” as well.
The statement continued: “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”
“He was there for us,” Prince Harry said. “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died.”
“The duke, when he put Prince George in the car, that was seamless,” Fletcher said of the televised moment after George’s birth, when William and Middleton were shown fastening their newborn into the car seat.
“We didn’t think so at the time,” Middleton said. “We even tried to practice with a little baby doll, but you know, it just never works out the way you planned it, so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage.”
He told him: “Never try to do a ponytail! It’s a nightmare!”
Kate reportedly joined in on the debate, asking her husband: “Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving … really hard.”
William replied: “I can do a ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”
“We’re absolutely thrilled, and looking forward to seeing him within the next few days when he’s quietened down,” William said. “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”
“I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” he added.
He later added: “It’s hard to do but for me it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'”
Harry will also join the rest of the royal family for a BBC documentary paying tribute to Prince Philip. The program, which will air on September 22, was originally commissioned to celebrate Philip’s 100th birthday in June of this year. It has been repurposed as a tribute film following his death on April 9, according to a BBC press release.