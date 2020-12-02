24 of the royal family’s best winter fashion moments

The day she announced her first pregnancy in November 1981, Diana wore a coat designed by Bellville Sassoon and a hat by John Boyd. Princess Diana in November 1981. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images She finished off the elegant outfit with blue heels that matched her hat.

She wore a striped Gina Fratini dress with a velvet jacket in February 1985. Princess Diana in February 1985. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana wore the gown to a concert at St. David’s Hall in Cardiff, Wales.

Princess Diana wore this trendy yellow and black outfit by Escada in November 1987. Princess Diana in November 1987. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images She wore the outfit to a ceremony at the Rathaus in Berlin, Germany. Today, plaid coats and jackets endure as a popular winter look

She wore a daring orange tuxedo look with a black bustle skirt in February 1987. Princess Diana in February 1987. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images She wore the outfit during an official visit to Lisbon, Portugal.

While visiting New York City in February 1989, Princess Diana wore an embroidered white-and-gold gown with a matching shrug. Princess Diana in February 1989. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images She wore the outfit to the “Winter Garden” opera.

This tartan coat worn by Princess Diana in February 1990 wouldn’t be out of place in stores today. Princess Diana in February 1990. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana wore the look, paired with red and black heels, while visiting Ipswich in Suffolk.

Kate Middleton wore a bright pink, yet elegant, Mulberry coat in March 2015. Kate Middleton in March 2015. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Middleton, whose flawless coat selections are well-documented , was visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London.

She wore a Miu Miu coat embellished with gold buttons and a black velvet collar to the royal family’s 2017 Christmas Day service. Kate Middleton in December 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The designer coat had previously retailed for $US3,461 ($AU4,825) before going on sale for $US1,725 ($AU2,405)

Middleton wore a blue velvet Erdem dress while visiting Sweden in January 2018. Kate Middleton in January 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She wore the dress to a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm.

Middleton looked chic in a periwinkle Mulberry coat with a pair of navy heels while visiting Northern Ireland in February 2019. Kate Middleton in February 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The belted coat had cape-style sleeves.

She has reworn this red Catherine Walker coat several times. Kate Middleton in March 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images She most recently wore it in March 2020 to the royal family’s Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey, but it’s also the perfect color for holiday celebrations.

Middleton wore an emerald green Catherine Walker coat with a black fur collar and black-and-gold buttons in December 2020. Kate Middleton in December 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore the coat as she thanked local volunteers in Berkshire.

She recycled a sequined floor-length gown in November 2021 that she had custom-made two years before for a tour of Pakistan. Kate Middleton in November 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a sequined floor-length gown at the Royal Variety Performance in London — the same custom Jenny Packham gown she wore during her royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.

Prince William looked smart in a burgundy and navy winter look during a walkabout in Bradford in January 2020. Prince William in January 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge wore a navy coat and tie with a burgundy sweater and a light blue checkered shirt.

While Kate Middleton wore another classic tartan coat, Prince William dressed up his navy jacket with a patterned scarf. Prince William and Kate Middleton in January 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The couple was visiting Scotland and attending the opening of the Dundee museum in January 2019.

He paired a charcoal grey jacket with a purple tie for another smart winter look in March 2013. Prince William and Kate Middleton in March 2013. Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William wore the outfit on a visit to Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge matched in festive colors in December 2021 at the Together at Christmas carol service. Kate Middleton and Prince William in December 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a red Catherine Walker coat dress with a bow at the neck, and William matched with a red tie.

For her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, Meghan Markle wore a stylish $US1,495 ($AU2,084) camel-colored tie coat by Sentaler. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on December 25, 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images She wore the coat with brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag.

Markle chose a Burberry double-breasted tartan coat as a nod to Scotland while visiting in February 2018. Meghan Markle in February 2018. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The coat retailed for $US2,895 ($AU4,036) but is no longer available.

Markle brought her winter fashion sense to her maternity wardrobe with a floral-printed midi dress by Brock Collection and a gray coat by Soia & Kyo. Meghan Markle in December 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle wore the outfit to visit Brinsworth House, a residential care home in London, in December 2018.

Markle wore a red Sentaler coat and purple Babaton by Aritzia dress in January 2019. Meghan Markle in January 2019. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images She wore the outfit with bright red Stuart Weitzman heels.

On a visit to Canada House in London in January, Markle wore a brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a Reiss camel-colored coat. Meghan Markle in January 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Her brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps completed the look.

Prince Harry has perfected a smart-casual winter wardrobe, as shown by this look at a radio station in London in January 2018. Prince Harry in January 2018. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images He wore an olive green jacket with a grey sweater and white dress shirt, along with navy pants and dark grey shoes.