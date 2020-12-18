22 of the royal family's best winter fashion moments

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images From left to right: Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana’s winter style involved daring looks like tuxedo jackets and patterned coats.

Kate Middleton often wears coats by designer Catherine Walker.

While pregnant with Archie, Meghan Markle paired maternity dresses with her winter coats.

For the royal family, winter doesn’t just mean puffer jackets and warm layers. Royal fashion icons like Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle have worn designer coats and bold wintery prints as the weather turns cold. Even Prince Harry and Prince William have upped their winter style game.

Here are some of the royal family’s best winter looks.

The day she announced her first pregnancy in November 1981, Diana wore a coat designed by Bellville Sassoon and a hat by John Boyd.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana in November 1981.

She finished off the elegant outfit with blue heels that matched her hat.

She wore a striped Gina Fratini dress with a velvet jacket in February 1985.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana in February 1985.

Princess Diana wore the gown to a concert at St. David’s Hall in Cardiff, Wales.

Princess Diana wore this trendy yellow and black outfit by Escada in November 1987.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana in November 1987.

She wore the outfit to a ceremony at the Rathaus in Berlin, Germany. Today, plaid coats and jackets endure as a popular winter look.

She wore a daring orange tuxedo look with a black bustle skirt in February 1987.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana in February 1987.

She wore the outfit during an official visit to Lisbon, Portugal.

While visiting New York City in February 1989, Princess Diana wore an embroidered white-and-gold gown with a matching shrug.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Princess Diana in February 1989.

She wore the outfit to the “Winter Garden” opera.

This tartan coat worn by Princess Diana in February 1990 wouldn’t be out of place in stores today.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana in February 1990.

Diana wore the look, paired with red and black heels, while visiting Ipswich in Suffolk.

Kate Middleton wore a bright pink, yet elegant, Mulberry coat in March 2015.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Kate Middleton in March 2015.

Middleton, whose flawless coat selections are well-documented, was visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London.

She wore a Miu Miu coat embellished with gold buttons and a black velvet collar to the royal family’s 2017 Christmas Day service.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in December 2017.

The designer coat had previously retailed for $US3,461 before going on sale for $US1,725.

Middleton wore a blue velvet Erdem dress while visiting Sweden in January 2018.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January 2018.

She wore the dress to a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm.

Middleton looked chic in a periwinkle Mulberry coat with a pair of navy heels while visiting Northern Ireland in February 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton in February 2019.

The belted coat had cape-style sleeves.

She has reworn this red Catherine Walker coat several times.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March 2020.

She most recently wore it in March 2020 to the royal family’s Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey, but it’s also the perfect colour for holiday celebrations.

Middleton wore an emerald green Catherine Walker coat with a black fur collar and black-and-gold buttons in December 2020.

Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in December 2020.

Middleton wore the coat as she thanked local volunteers in Berkshire.

Prince William looked smart in a burgundy and navy winter look during a walkabout in Bradford in January 2020.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince William in January 2020.

The Duke of Cambridge wore a navy coat and tie with a burgundy sweater and a light blue checkered shirt.

While Kate Middleton wore another classic tartan coat, Prince William dressed up his navy jacket with a patterned scarf.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton in January 2019.

The couple was visiting Scotland and attending the opening of the Dundee museum in January 2019.

He paired a charcoal grey jacket with a purple tie for another smart winter look in March 2013.

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton in March 2013.

Prince William wore the outfit on a visit to Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland.

For her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, Meghan Markle wore a stylish $US1,495 camel-coloured tie coat by Sentaler.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on December 25, 2017.

She wore the coat with brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag.

Markle chose a Burberry double-breasted tartan coat as a nod to Scotland while visiting in February 2018.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in February 2018.

The coat retails for $US2,895.

Markle brought her winter fashion sense to her maternity wardrobe with a floral-printed midi dress by Brock Collection and a grey coat by Soia & Kyo.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in December 2018.

Markle wore the outfit to visit Brinsworth House, a residential care home in London, in December 2018.

Markle wore a red Sentaler coat and purple Babaton by Aritzia dress in January 2019.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2019.

She wore the outfit with bright red Stuart Weitzman heels.

On a visit to Canada House in London in January, Markle wore a brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a Reiss camel-coloured coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2020.

Her brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps completed the look.

Prince Harry has perfected a smart-casual winter wardrobe, as shown by this look at a radio station in London in January 2018.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Prince Harry in January 2018.

He wore an olive green jacket with a grey sweater and white dress shirt, along with navy pants and dark grey shoes.

His green suit jacket lining was customised to match Markle’s Emilia Wickstead dress in March 2020.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2020.

The couple was attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – one of their last royal appearances.

