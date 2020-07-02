25 times royals wore affordable items that cost under $100

- Royals have been known to wear affordable clothes from brands like Zara, H&M, and ASOS.
- Kate Middleton has worn looks from Zara, Gap, ASOS, and Topshop.
- Meghan Markle wore a J.Crew jacket in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kate Middleton wore a blue pleated Zara dress that cost just under $US90 ($AU121) as she left for her honeymoon in 2011.
The dress is no longer available on Zara’s website, but it retailed for $US89.90 ($AU121), according to Fashionista.
She wore a relaxed “boyfriend” shirt from Gap to visit New Zealand’s Amisfield Winery in 2014.
The shirt usually sells for $US54.95 ($AU74) but was on sale for $US23.97 ($AU32) and quickly sold out.
That same year, she wore a $US79 ($AU106) maternity dress from Seraphine for a reception during her first official visit to New York City.
The $US79 ($AU106) Vanessa Turtleneck Black Maternity Dress is still available on Seraphine’s website.
She wore another affordable Seraphine dress while visiting her family home in Berkshire after having Prince George.
The Pink Fuchsia Knot Front Maternity Dress retails for $US75 ($AU101).
ASOS named their maternity wrap dress after her when she wore it in 2015.
The ASOS Maternity Kate Wrap Skater Dress is currently out of stock on its website. It retails for $US53 ($AU71) at full price and $US39 ($AU52) on sale.
The $US50 ($AU67) Topshop dress she wore to visit Warner Bros. Studios sold out within an hour.
The Daily Mail reported that the dress sold out within an hour of Middleton’s appearance at Warner Bros. Studios. She wore the dress again to Prince George’s godfather’s wedding.
In 2016, she visited the Eden Project in Cornwall wearing $US30 ($AU40) pants from Gap.
Gap’s Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants are no longer stocked in the ikat blue that Middleton wore, but other colors are available between $US25 ($AU34) and $US50 ($AU67).
She visited a farm in rural England wearing sensible $US50 ($AU67) pants from Zara.
The olive green Mid-Rise Biker Jeans that Middleton wore to visit Farms for City Children are no longer in stock.
Middleton wore a $US70 ($AU94) dress from Zara at a charity polo match in 2018.
While Prince William played polo in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Middleton ran after Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a flowing blue and white striped dress from Zara. The dress, with gathered seams at the front and back and a tie at the waist, is no longer available.
She wore a leopard-print skirt from Zara priced at $US50 ($AU67) in January 2020.
Middleton paired the Zara skirt with a Massimo Dutti camel cashmere-and-wool-blend coat, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black suede boots from Ralph Lauren. The duchess wore the outfit to visit Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The skirt is now sold out, but was on sale for $US13 ($AU17).
She wore three affordable pieces retailing for $US50 ($AU67) and under at a SportsAid Stars event in London in February 2020.
The all-green outfit consisted of a $US20 ($AU27) ribbed knit Mango sweater, $US50 ($AU67) culottes from Zara, and $US50 ($AU67) Marks & Spencer sneakers, which are no longer available.
At another event in February 2020, Middleton wore a red Zara dress that retails for $US55 ($AU74) (£39.99).
The ribbed midi dress with puffed sleeves is sold out, according to Kate’s Closet.
Middleton wore a $US90 ($AU121) green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day in 2021.
The double-breasted textured weave jacket in apple green retails for $US89.90 ($AU121).
Meghan Markle wore a $US56 ($AU75) ASOS dress while visiting Wellington, New Zealand, in 2018.
The “Maternity wiggle mini dress” retails for $US56 ($AU75) and is out of stock.
In January 2019, Markle wore a $US34.99 ($AU47) H&M dress for her visit to the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity.
The fine-knit dress, featuring a polo neck design and long sleeves, is out of stock.
On her royal tour of South Africa in September 2019, she wore an $US85 ($AU114) dress by Mayamiko, a sustainable fashion label from Malawi.
The black and white wrap dress is now sold out.
She rewore a $US49 ($AU66) purple Aritzia dress from her maternity wardrobe in October 2019.
Markle had previously worn the dress back in January 2019, while pregnant with Archie. The dress is sold out.
For her first public appearance of 2020, Markle wore a $US70 ($AU94) sweater from Massimo Dutti.
Markle wore the Massimo Dutti plain silk wool sweater with a brown satin midi skirt from the same brand to Canada House in London.
Markle wore a $US69.50 ($AU93) rain jacket from J.Crew while showing Oprah Winfrey the chicken coop in their California home as part of their tell-all interview in March.
She paired the jacket with Hunter rain boots that retail between $US150 ($AU202) and $US160 ($AU215) at Nordstrom.
Queen Letizia of Spain is a fan of Zara. She wore a $US20 ($AU27) snakeskin-print skirt from the brand to an event at Zarzuela Palace in 2019.
According to the Daily Mail, the skirt is now sold out.
She wore a $US30 ($AU40) Mango top for an appearance in Madrid.
The brown polka dot cami from Mango retails for $US30 ($AU40).
She wore a $US26 ($AU35) Zara top on a visit to Cieza.
Queen Letizia wore a draped linen top from Zara with a floral Sweet Matitos skirt and $US74 ($AU100) handmade pink espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena. It was the second time she’d worn that outfit — the first was a lunch meeting with the president and first lady of Haiti at the National Palace in 2018.
The shirt retails for $US26 ($AU35) and is currently sold out on Zara’s website.
Queen Letizia wore another Zara piece while visiting Gran Canaria, Spain, in June 2020.
The $US26 ($AU35) sleeveless midi dress from Zara is sold out. The rest of her outfit consisted of $US68 ($AU91) handmade white espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena, gold earrings, and a $US102 ($AU137) gold-plated statement ring from Karen Hallam.
Princess Sofia of Sweden wore a $US65 ($AU87) dress from & Other Stories in 2018.
Princess Sofia attended Princess Victoria’s 41st birthday celebration in an affordable floral frock from & Other Stories. The dress is no longer available.
Princess Eugenie wore a pair of $US85 ($AU114) sunglasses to a friend’s wedding in 2018.
At the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee, a school friend of Prince Harry’s, Princess Eugenie wore a pair of Jordaan sunglasses from Mr. Boho. They are no longer available, but they sold for $US85 ($AU114).