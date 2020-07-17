22 times royals wore affordable items that cost under $100

Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images From left to right: Kate Middleton in ASOS, Meghan Markle in Aritzia, Queen Letizia of Spain in Zara.

Kate Middleton has been known to wear clothes from Zara, Gap, ASOS, and Topshop.

Meghan Markle has worn looks from H&M and ASOS.

Queen Letizia of Spain often wears clothing from Zara.

Members of the royal family have access to countless luxury brands and designer looks, but they have also been known to wear affordable clothes from brands like Zara, H&M, and ASOS.

Since Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Queen Letizia of Spain married into their royal status, it’s also possible that they still enjoy wearing outfits from stores they frequented before they were royals.

Here are 22 times royals wore items that cost less than $US100.

Kate Middleton wore a blue pleated Zara dress that cost just under $US90 as she left for her honeymoon in 2011.

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton after her royal wedding in 2011.

The dress is no longer available on Zara’s website, but it retailed for $US89.90, according to Fashionista.

She wore a relaxed “boyfriend” shirt from Gap to visit New Zealand’s Amisfield Winery in 2014.

Craig Baxter – Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in New Zealand in 2014.

The shirt usually sells for $US54.95, but was on sale for $US23.97 and quickly sold out.

That same year, she wore a $US79 maternity dress from Seraphine for a reception during her first official visit to New York City.

Christopher Wahl-Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a Creativity is GREAT reception in 2014 in New York City.

The $US79 Vanessa Turtleneck Black Maternity Dress is still available on Seraphine’s website.

She wore another affordable Seraphine dress while visiting her family home in Berkshire after having Prince George.

Getty/Handout William, Kate, and Prince George pose at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The Pink Fuchsia Knot Front Maternity Dress retails for $US75.

ASOS named their maternity wrap dress after her when she wore it in 2015.

Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in 2015 in London, England.

The ASOS Maternity Kate Wrap Skater Dress is currently out of stock on its website. It retails for $US53 at full price and $US39 on sale.

The $US50 Topshop dress she wore to visit Warner Bros. Studios sold out within an hour.

Paul Rogers / Getty Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at Warner Bros. Studios.

The Daily Mail reported that the dress sold out within an hour of Middleton’s appearance at Warner Bros. Studios. She wore the dress again to Prince George’s godfather’s wedding.

In 2016, she visited the Eden Project in Cornwall wearing $US30 pants from Gap.

Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in 2016.

Gap’s Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants are no longer stocked in the ikat blue that Middleton wore, but other colours are available between $US25 and $US50.

She visited a farm in rural England wearing sensible $US50 pants from Zara.

Getty/Pool Kate Middleton visiting Farms for City Children in May 2017.

The olive green Mid-Rise Biker Jeans that Middleton wore to visit Farms for City Children are no longer in stock.

Middleton wore a $US70 dress from Zara at a charity polo match in 2018.

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Kate Middleton watches Prince William play polo at a charity match in 2018.

While Prince William played polo in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Middleton ran after Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a flowing blue and white striped dress from Zara. The dress, with gathered seams at the front and back and a tie at the waist, is no longer available.

She wore a leopard-print skirt from Zara priced at $US50 in January.

Geoff Caddick/WPA POOL/Getty Images Kate Middleton in Zara.

Middleton paired the Zara skirt with a Massimo Dutti camel cashmere-and-wool-blend coat, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black suede boots from Ralph Lauren. The duchess wore the outfit to visit Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The skirt is now sold out, but was on sale for $US13.

She wore three affordable pieces retailing for $US50 and under at a SportsAid Stars event in London in February.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in green.

The all-green outfit consisted of a $US20 ribbed knit Mango sweater, $US50 culottes from Zara, and $US50 Marks & Spencer sneakers.

Meghan Markle wore a $US56 ASOS dress while visiting Wellington, New Zealand.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Meghan Markle in ASOS.

The “Maternity wiggle mini dress” retails for $US56 and is out of stock.

In January 2019, Markle wore a $US34.99 H&M dress for her visit to the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle in H&M.

The fine-knit dress, featuring a polo neck design and long sleeves, is out of stock.

She rewore a $US49 purple Aritzia dress from her maternity wardrobe in October 2019.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle wearing a purple Aritzia dress.

Markle had previously worn the dress back in January 2019, while pregnant with Archie. The dress is sold out.

For her first public appearance of 2020, Markle wore a $US70 sweater from Massimo Dutti.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Meghan Markle in a $US70 sweater.

Markle wore the Massimo Dutti plain silk wool sweater with a brown satin midi skirt from the same brand to Canada House in London.

On her royal tour of South Africa in September, she wore an $US85 dress by Mayamiko, a sustainable fashion label from Malawi.

Samir Hussein. Meghan Markle in South Africa.

The black and white wrap dress is now sold out.

Queen Letizia of Spain is a fan of Zara. She wore a $US20 snakeskin-print skirt from the brand to an event at Zarzuela Palace in 2019.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain in Zara.

According to the Daily Mail, the skirt is now sold out.

She wore a $US30 Mango top for an appearance in Madrid.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia in a Mango top.

The brown polka dot cami from Mango retails for $US30.

She wore a $US26 Zara top on a visit to Cieza.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain.

Queen Letizia wore a draped linen top from Zara with a floral Sweet Matitos skirt and $US74 handmade pink espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena. It was the second time she’d worn that outfit – the first was a lunch meeting with the president and first lady of Haiti at the National Palace in 2018.

The shirt retails for $US26 and is currently sold out on Zara’s website.

Queen Letizia wore another Zara piece while visiting Gran Canaria, Spain, in June.

Carlos R. Alvarez/Wire Images/Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Lelizia walk the Paseo de Las Canteras in June.

The $US26 sleeveless midi dress from Zara is sold out. The rest of her outfit consisted of $US68 handmade white espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena, gold earrings, and a $US102 gold-plated statement ring from Karen Hallam.

Princess Sofia of Sweden wore a $US65 dress from & Other Stories in 2018.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Sofia of Sweden in & Other Stories.

Princess Sofia attended Princess Victoria’s 41st birthday celebration in an affordable floral frock from & Other Stories. The dress is no longer available.

Princess Eugenie wore a pair of $US85 sunglasses to a friend’s wedding in 2018.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Eugenie in Mr. Boho sunglasses.

At the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee, a school friend of Prince Harry’s, Princess Eugenie wore a pair of Jordaan sunglasses from Mr. Boho. They are no longer available, but they sold for $US85.

