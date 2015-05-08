Shell is getting hurt by its £47 billion BG Group takeover

Shell investors aren’t happy this morning.

While the FTSE 100 is booming on signs of a Conservative victory, the oil giant opened lower 1.5% after shareholders caught sight of disappointing results from BG Group.

Shell is buying oil explorer BG Group for £47 billion ($US70 billion), but BG today revealed that its earnings have fallen off a cliff due to the oil price slump, dropping 41% in the first quarter.

Investors will be worrying that Shell has overpaid.

