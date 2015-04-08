REPORT: Royal Dutch Shell is in talks to buy $46 billion British gas company BG Group

Myles Udland
Shell oilREUTERS/Toby MelvilleShell branding is seen at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Royal Dutch Shell is in talks to acquire British gas producer BG Group, which has a market value of $US46 billion.

