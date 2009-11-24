KLM Flies A 747 Engine On Biokerosene!

Air France’s KLM Royal Dutch Airlines became the first airline to fly a passenger plane using biokerosene Monday.

One of four engines on a 747 flight above the Netherlands ran on a mixture of sustainable biofuel and traditional kerosene.

Reuters: KLM Chief Executive Peter Hartman said the biofuel used on the flight reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional kerosene. “We hope to receive certification at the end of 2010. Then the question is: how fast can we produce it?”

Continue reading at Reuters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.