5 royal couples who could fill Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's roles after 'Megxit'

Getty Images The Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have resigned from their roles as senior full-time working members of the royal family.

Together and individually, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed work with royal patronages, royal tours, and were even in the process of starting their own royal foundation before “Megxit.”

There are other members of the family who currently undertake similar work, but not to the same capacity or with the same media coverage as Harry and Markle.

However, “Megxit” means there could be opportunity for current working royals – or even non-working royals -to step up and take on more duties.

Here are five royal couples who would be qualified to fill Harry and Markle’s former roles.

1. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a few parallels to Harry and Markle’s relationship.

Eugenie married Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018, the same location that Harry and Markle tied the knot a few months prior.

They also reportedly reside in an apartment in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Markle also first lived as newlyweds in 2018.

Unlike her royal cousin, Eugenie has always had her private career outside of the royal family, and the couple’s security costs were paid for by her father, the Duke of York.

That being said, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine Eugenie and her husband stepping up to become full-time working royals. After all, they are already heavily involved in many high-profile royal events, such as Trooping the Colour. Eugenie also has her own charity.

The princess is co-founder of the Anti Slavery Collective, an organisation that aims to raise awareness of modern slavery as “a global epidemic.”

She also worked with the Duke and Duchess of York to spearhead the Key to Freedom, a social enterprise “that supports and facilitates a route to market for products made by the survivors of trafficking at the Women’s Interlink Foundation.”

This is similar to the kind of charity work Eugenie would be expected to take on as a full-time working royal. For instance,The Royal Foundation was set up by Princes Harry and William in 2009.

2. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Eugenie’s older sister Beatrice announced her engagement to the property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year.

Like her sister, Beatrice doesn’t have an active working role within the royal family. However, this could change after her marriage to Edoardo, who is an Italian count.

Edoardo’s father – Count Mapelli Mozzi – confirmed to the Mail Online that Beatrice will adopt a new royal title upon the marriage. She will become a countess, which is styled in Italian as “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna.”

Beatrice is also actively involved in charity work. She is co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust, and is patron of a number of organisations including Teenage Cancer Trust, Berkshire Community Foundation, and Northwood African Education Foundation.

3. Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward (the youngest son to the Queen) and his wife Sophie are full-time working royals, so this would make things slightly easier if they were to step in and take on some of Harry and Markle’s former duties.

The couple have an interesting parallel to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They also tried to earn their own living while simultaneously carrying out royal duties.

Sophie ran her own PR company, while Edward ran a production company in the early 2000s. However, when given the choice to either quit the royal family entirely or quit their private careers, they chose the latter.

4. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Since Lady Gabriella is 50th in line to the British throne and a non-working royal, it’s highly unlikely she and her husband Thomas Kingston would be able to adopt the same role previously undertaken by the Sussexes.

That being said, Gabriella and Kingston garnered more media attention after their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel last year, which was attended by the Queen, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family.

Like Markle, who guest-edited British Vogue’s “Forces For Change” issue, Gabriella is a keen writer, with published articles in the Sunday Telegraph, the Evening Standard, and The Spectator, according to Town and Country.

5. Prince William and Kate Middleton

As second in line to the throne, Prince William is a higher ranking royal than his brother and so it would be inaccurate to say he would fill Harry’s role.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may need to take on a bigger workload to make up for the fact that Harry and Markle will no longer be working on joint projects that the “Fab Four” were previously undertaking together.

This includes their work with Shout, a mental health textline service that Harry and Markle helped William and Middleton launch before exiting the royal family.

