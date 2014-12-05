Wall Street's Elite Are Having Dinner With Prince William And Kate Middleton Next Week

Next week, Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend a gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York benefiting their 600-year-old college alma mater St Andrews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who first met in college, will have dinner with celebrities and Wall Street luminaries at the posh event scheduled for next Tuesday, Dec. 9.

According to the New York Post, those expected to be in attendance from the finance world include private equity exec Olivier Sarkozy and his actress girlfriend Mary-Kate Olsen; Citigroup’s CEO Michael Corbat, whose daughter attends St Andrews; and Alastair Borthwick, head of global commercial banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The 600-person dinner will be held inside the hall housing the Temple of Dendur. A VIP table for 10 costs $US100,000.

AP Images Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen

Scottish actor Sean Connery will be the emcee for the evening, the Post’s report said. Sting is also expected to perform.

St Andrews says it has a “tiny endowment” and is working to raise £100 million ($US156.7 million).

“Funds raised during the evening will support student scholarships and bursaries, new student sports facilities in St Andrews, investment in the university’s medical and scientific faculties and a lectureship in American Literature at St Andrews,” the university said on its website.

Sounds like fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.