A royal chef shares his Queen-approved recipe for fish and chips

Darren McGrady/YouTubeDarren McGrady used breadcrumbs instead of batter on the Queen’s fish.
- Darren McGrady, a former royal chef who spent 11 years cooking in Buckingham Palace, according to his YouTube page, shared a video tutorial of how he made fish and chips for Queen Elizabeth.
- “Does the Queen eat fish and chips? Sort of, I guess,” he said of the elevated recipe.
- McGrady said the difference between this recipe and his original is that he uses a Panko or breadcrumb crust on the fish instead of his usual batter.
- For the sauce, he said he would make a tarragon hollandaise with egg yolks, lemon juice, tarragon, salt, pepper, and clarified butter.
- McGrady finishes the dish by neatly stacking the fried potatoes into a small tower and garnishing the plate with a purple flower.
