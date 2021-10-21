Royal Caribbean is launching what it says is the world’s longest cruise. It lasts 274 days and prices start at $61,000.

Passengers will travel on the luxury cruise ship the Serenade of the Seas, which has 13 decks. Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean is launching a 274-night “Ultimate World Cruise,” with prices starting at $US61,000 ($AU81,160).

The cruise visits 65 countries, including Brazil, China, and Morocco.

The cruise’s inaugural journey is scheduled to depart from Miami on December 10, 2023.

Royal Caribbean is launching a 274-night cruise around the world, with its inaugural sail set for 2023.

Prices start at $US61,000 ($AU81,160) per person.

In a press release Wednesday, the cruise line said it was “the longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there.”

The company said the cruise, which is set to depart from Miami, visits more than 150 destinations in 65 countries, spanning all seven continents.

“The Ultimate World Cruise” stops off at destinations including Casablanca in Morocco, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and Antarctica. Other stops include Brazil, where passengers can see the Christ the Redeemer statue on New Years Eve, and Beijing, Royal Caribbean said.

The cruise starts at $US61,000 ($AU81,160) per person

The cruise’s inaugural journey is scheduled to depart from Miami on December 10, 2023 and return there on September 10, 2024.

Passengers will travel on the cruise ship the Serenade of the Seas, which has 13 decks and includes a mini-golf course, arcade, rock-climbing wall, pool, theater, and spa. The ship can accommodate almost 2,500 passengers and more than 800 crew.

For a person lodging in an interior state room, prices start at $US61,000 ($AU81,160) per person for lodging, rising to a starting price of $US65,000 ($AU86,482) for an ocean-view stateroom and $US79,000 ($AU105,109) for a balcony stateroom.

A stay in a junior suite onboard the ship costs from $US112,000 ($AU149,015) per person.

Royal Caribbean said passengers get a 10% discount if they pay in full by January 6, 2023.

The pandemic ground world travel to a halt last March, which caused cruise lines’ revenues to plummet. Carnival Cruises sold six cruise ships last June after posting a $US4.4 ($AU6) billion loss.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the industry has rebounded.

“Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in the press release.

The Ultimate World Cruise is being split up into four legs: the Americas and Antarctica, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe. Passengers are also able to book onto these individually, rather than opting for the full nine-month trip.

Bookings opened on Wednesday for Crown and Anchor Society members at Diamond level or above, and will open on October 27 for all other passengers.

Royal Caribbean said that prices for the four individual legs of the trip will be announced when bookings for them open up in December.