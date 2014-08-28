On The Cruise Ship Of The Future, Robots Make Your Drinks And Every Room Has A Virtual Balcony

Sick of struggling to catch the bartender’s attention when trying to order a drink? On the cruise ship of the future, you may not have to worry about that. Earlier this week Royal Caribbean announced that its next cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, will feature a bar where robots automatically fill your drink orders.

Royal Caribbean is touting this as the world’s “first smart ship” — not only for its robot-run Bionic Bar, but also because of the virtual windows in guest rooms and the ship’s WiFi, which Royal Carribbean claims is incredibly speedy and equates to that of “fast broadband connections onshore.”

Every interior stateroom on the 167,800-ton ship will have a floor-to-ceiling 80-inch display that’s framed to look like a balcony, which changes to show real-time views of the ocean and destinations.

The ship won’t set sail until November 2014, but Royal Caribbean has posted a preview of what it will be like to order cocktails from its robotic bartenders.

This is what the virtual balcony will look like.

Here’s a rendering that shows what the Bionic Bar will look like. Those giant blue crane-like machines are the robots that create your drinks.

Users would place their drink orders through a tablet, and then the robots will deliver their order accordingly.

The robots take care of everything, from pouring the liquor, shaking the ingredients, and serving the final concoction.

Other than its robot bartenders and high-tech virtual windows, Royal Caribbean’s next cruise ship will feature a Sea Plex entertainment center that changes based on its activity. Guests will also be able to make purchases on the ship by scanning wristbands from Royal Caribbean.

Check out the full video from Royal Caribbean below.

