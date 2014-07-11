A Sneak Peek At The Futuristic Cruise Ships That Will Hit The Seas This Year

Royal Caribbean wants to take cruising to the next level with its new ships, Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, which are being billed at the “world’s most futuristic and advanced ships.”

English TV producer Jason Bradbury teamed up with Royal Caribbean to produce a video detailing the ships’ new features. Both will offer futuristic technology aimed at making cruising even more enjoyable and entertaining.

One of the major features on the new boats will be the North Star, a glass capsule modelled after the London Eye, which will suspend passengers 300 feet above the deck. This feature will operate whether the ship is docked or sailing.

Another special feature, called Two70°, is a room that offers 270-degree views of the ocean.

Robotic screens will also project images — either real or imaginary — onto the room’s massive windows, creating the illusion of a new location.

The ships will also offer RipCord by iFly, an experience that uses a wind tunnel to simulate the feeling of skydiving.

And Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas will host Sea-Plex, an entertainment center that transforms to accommodate the desired activity, whether it’s rollerblading, driving bumper cars, or playing basketball.

The ships will each have 18 decks and 2,090 state rooms. Even interior rooms will have ocean views with the help of “virtual balconies,” which offer real-time views of the sea.

