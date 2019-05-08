Royal Caribbean has a $250 million private island for its cruise passengers that has a 135-foot-tall waterslide — here's what it looks like

Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

In May, Royal Caribbean International opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas available to passengers on the company’s ships.

The company spent $US250 million on the island, installing features such as a 135-foot-tall waterslide and a 1,600-foot-long zip-line course.

There are also restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

While most of the island’s features are now open to passengers, some will open in December.

Here’s what Royal Caribbean’s $US250 million island looks like.



Perfect Day at CocoCay is in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean spent $US250 million on the island.

It’s open only to passengers on Royal Caribbean ships.

It features 13 water slides …

… including one called Daredevil’s Peak that is 135 feet tall.

The island also has a 1,600-foot-long zip-line course, a wave pool, and a helium balloon that gives visitors a view of the island from a height of 450 feet.

For those who are looking for a more relaxing experience, there are restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

The island’s pier opened in March, and many of its attractions opened in May.

The rest of the island’s attractions will open in December.

