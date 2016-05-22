This graphic visualizes the sheer immensity of Royal Caribbean's new $1 billion cruise ship

This week, Royal Caribbean took delivery of its newest cruise ship — Harmony of the Seas. At 1,188 feet-long and with a gross tonnage of 226,963, the billion-dollar Harmony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built. Harmony is the third ship in the company’s Oasis class — Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas entered service in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

To put the sheer magnitude of the ship into perspective, here’s how Royal Caribbean’s newest ship compares to some other significant objects and events.

NOW WATCH: The largest cruise ship ever built has a bar where robots serve drinks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.