Royal Caribbean Cruises has officially changed its name after quietly dropping the word 'cruises' and tweaking its logo

Gerardo Garcia / Reuters

Royal Caribbean, the parent company of cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Silversea, has officially dropped the word “cruises” from its name.

The company, now called Royal Caribbean Group, rolled out the changes quietly over the course of months, but announced the change on Thursday.

The move comes as the cruise ship industry has been battered by revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The parent company of Royal Caribbean cruises officially dropped “cruises” from its name on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is also making changes to its logo.

The company first used the new name “Royal Caribbean Group” rather than “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd” in its first-quarter earnings report back in May. But the cruise line didn’t confirm the change until a reporter at The Points Guy noticed.

Changes to the logo include sharpening the points of the crown and anchor and adding a surrounding circle.

The parent company’s old name, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., was often confused with its flagship brand, Royal Caribbean International. The parent company owns several other cruise lines, including Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, and Azamara.

The cruise industry as a whole has been battered by the coronavirus epidemic, and was forced to pause operations after outbreaks on ships like the Diamond Princess. Royal Caribbean has suspended cruises through the end of September, according to the company’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.