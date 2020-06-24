Royal Caribbean joins the rest of the cruise industry in cancelling most cruise voyages through September

- Royal Caribbean said Tuesday that it’s cancelling more cruises, now through at least September 15 for most voyages.
- Earlier this week, an industry trade group said its members – including Disney, Norwegian, and more – were doing the same.
- “We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations and are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience,” Royal Caribbean said in a press release.
- The United States CDC currently has a no-sail order in effect until July 24.
- When cruising does return, it may look radically different. Companies have planned everything from temperature checks to cutting buffets.
- Cruise ships initially became hotbeds for the virus, and have been hit particularly hard by the travel slowdown because of their high fixed costs.
- Shares of RCL are down more than 60% since the beginning of the year while the market at large has nearly recovered its losses.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.