Royal Botanical Gardens In Sydney To Welcome A $130 Million Re-Development

Image: Youtube/ BotanicGardensTV

Sydney’s famous harbour side Royal Botanical Gardens is set to welcome a $130 million re-development which will roll out in stages over 25 years.

Under the master plans The Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust, which released the plans for the Gardens today, have included $80 million, five-star, 150-room “Botanic Hotel”, a new ferry wharf and a Domain train station.

Other features will be permanent “sound shell” for summer concerts, a plaza, a harbour viewing platform and more.

Attracting 4 million visitors a year, along with a further 5 million to the Domain, it’s said to be the world’s most visited botanical gardens, with plans expected to boost those numbers.

New executive director Sydney Parklands and Botanic Gardens, Kim Ellis, said the gardens would remain a public space with no entry fee, and that the plan had been developed to “absolutely protect” the core of the gardens.

The mammoth project will be funded by the private sector as well as the state and federal governments.

Here’s a clip of the master plans:

Here’s an clip of the plans put together by the Trust:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JatuXZxBF6k

Read more about the master plan here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.