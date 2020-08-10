Meghan Markle 'hit the ground running' as the Duchess of Sussex but likely found being silenced 'immensely frustrating,' says royal biographer

Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day on May 19, 2018.

A new Channel 5 documentary, “Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations,” examines how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life.

Andrew Morton, the author of “Diana: Her True Story,” said in the documentary that he thinks Markle likely found life as a working royal “immensely frustrating” because she was not able to share her side of the story.

He said when Markle entered the royal family, she “hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall.”

Morton added that he thinks the forthcoming book “Finding Freedom,” an unofficial biography of the couple, could be a way that Markle is getting to share her story.

A spokesperson for Harry and Markle said that the couple was never interviewed for “Finding Freedom.”

In a new documentary examining the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal biographer Andrew Morton says he sympathizes with Markle and what she endured as a senior member of the royal family – from dealing with racism in the British press to being targeted for doing the same things that earned Kate Middleton praise.

“I feel for this poor girl. I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in,” Morton said, according to the Daily Mail. “She’s marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds it difficult to come into. And she’s someone who didn’t know an awful lot about British history, British culture, and as she said herself, ‘She’s gonna hit the ground running.'”

“She hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall,” Morton continued.

The new Channel 5 documentary, “Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations,” premiered Saturday in the UK. It focuses on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey from working as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stepping back from royal life completely in Spring 2020.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Markle likely felt frustrated as a working royal because she felt silenced, Morton said

Morton, a royal commentator and the author of “Diana: Her True Story,” suggested in the documentary that Markle’s frustration as a working member of the royal family was likely due to the fact that she was unable to address rumours and gossip.

“She’s been frustrated by the fact that she’s not been able to give her side of the story,” Morton said. “All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she’s not been able to answer back, and it’s something she’s found immensely frustrating.”

Morton added in the documentary that in his opinion, the forthcoming book “Finding Freedom,” an unofficial biography of Harry and Markle by writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, could be one way that Markle is sharing her side of the story.

That being said, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan previously told the BBC that the couple was never interviewed for the book.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson told the BBC.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and for Morton did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

